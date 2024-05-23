Highlights Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract at Liverpool ends next year, but he's likely to stay and could potentially sign a new deal soon.

Arne Slot will need to address Alexander-Arnold's future role at the club, considering his potential move to midfield.

Slot, Liverpool's new manager, will need to determine Alexander-Arnold's position and handle his contract renewal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp throughout the Premier League era, having become one of the leading full-backs in the world and a massively dependable part as to how the Reds operated tactically under the German - but with Arne Slot coming in, Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman will have to wrap up his new contract alongside figure out where he wants to play the England international.

Alexander-Arnold, who is a fan favourite at Anfield due to being from the city, his talent and loyalty to the club, is out of contract next summer and whilst it is thought that there shouldn't be any worries just yet, naturally there is an urgency to get the deal over the line so that the boyhood Reds fan can remain at the club in years to come. But that isn't the only issue Slot will have to sort; with Alexander-Arnold, who has been described as a 'genius', sometimes stepping into a midfield role for Liverpool at times this season, there is the scope of using him in a central position.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Contract Latest

The star has one year left on his contract

Alexander-Arnold has not made any inferences that he will be on the move from Liverpool this summer. Being dubbed as a future captain by Pep Ljinders in his book, the logical option seems to be a stay for the Merseyside-born star in the future - and despite his estimated £180,000-per-week contract running out next season, Alexander-Arnold looks destined to stay.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 =11th Assists 4 7th Key Passes Per Game 2.3 2nd Man of the Match awards 3 =2nd Long Balls Per Game 5.3 1st Match rating 7.12 =4th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 23/05/2024

Reports have further tipped him to sign a new deal in the coming weeks, but with EURO 2024 on the horizon, the right-back could be made to wait for another six weeks before any deal is completed.

Jacobs: Slot "Will Have to Decide"

The England international is key in multiple areas

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs says that Liverpool transfer chiefs have already taken care of recruitment and so his managerial prowess will be put to the test with the future of Liverpool's star and where he will play. He said:

“So when Slot arrives, he’ll have a couple of imminent tasks rather than thinking about the window and Liverpool are well planned for that, regardless of Slot. “His presence won’t change Liverpool’s summer plans dramatically, but he’ll have to resolve the futures - or play his part in that process - of existing Liverpool players, particularly Trent Alexander-Arnold, who Liverpool want to sign a new deal. “Slot will have to decide, if he plays his favourite formation of 4-2-3-1 compared to Jurgen Klopp’s 4-3-3, where Trent Alexander-Arnold plays and whether he’s going to be a full-back or a midfielder.”

Trent Could be Utilised in Midfield

England and Liverpool have featured him in the middle

With Conor Bradley coming through as a strong right-back option this season when Alexander-Arnold was injured and Joe Gomez offering decent back-up when required, there is every chance we could see Alexander-Arnold take a more central role.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold has played 310 games for Liverpool, registering 100 goal involvements

Dominik Szoboszlai has struggled at times this season, Thiago Alcantara is set to leave Anfield on a free transfer at the end of June and Ryan Gravenberch hasn't fully mastered the number eight role yet, which could see Alexander-Arnold step into midfield with his experience, long-passing and shooting from distance being exceptional - and we may even get a glimpse of that this summer for England with the official website listing him as a midfielder after his inclusion in the 33-man preliminary squad.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-05-24.