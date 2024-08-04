Highlights Arne Slot has assured Darwin Nunez of a major role at Liverpool next season, after rumours suggested he could leave.

The Dutchman sees the striker's relentless running as pivotal to his press functioning.

Liverpool are interested in Newcastle's Anthony Gordon to add competition in attacking areas.

Arne Slot has contacted Darwin Núñez to assure him that he'll play a crucial role for Liverpool next season, according to the Mirror.

Nunez enjoyed a largely successful 2023/24 season for the Reds, netting 18 goals across all competitions. However, the Uruguayan became disillusioned towards the back end of the campaign under Jürgen Klopp, sparking rumours that the striker may be set for a departure from Anfield.

New boss Slot was left with a decision to make, whether to axe the maverick attacker or make him a key figure in his team and, according to the Mirror, the Dutchman has chosen the latter. The head coach contacted Nunez to notify him that he wants the forward to lead Liverpool's front line next season, viewing his selfless running as a potentially important attribute that can contribute to the pressing system the former Feyenoord boss is looking to implement.

Arne Slot Wants to Use Darwin Nunez

The striker has had a mixed spell at Liverpool so far

Developing through Uruguayan side Penarol's academy, Nunez earned a move to Europe in 2019, joining Spanish Segunda Division side Almeria. One prolific season in Spain saw Benfica make the plunge on the physical frontman, bringing him to Lisbon, where he'd score 48 goals in two years.

The spectacular 34-goal second campaign prompted Liverpool to make their move, acquiring Nunez for a deal that could rise to £85 million if performance-related add-ons are met. In two years in the north-west, the number nine has been praised for his relentless energy and ability to bring a frenetic nature to an attack, but criticised for his finishing and lack of composure.

Ultimately still delivering 15 and 18 goals seasons, Nunez has perhaps been undervalued, but will now play a prominent part in the Merseyside club's next iteration. Slot arrives to replace the dynastic Jurgen Klopp, looking to imprint his own vision on the team.

According to the Mirror, the tactician has dispelled rumours that Nunez could leave by contacting the player to inform him of his plans to use him frequently. The Uruguay international featured in 54 matches in all competitions last season, but only started 22 Premier League games, and could expect a more prevalent role under the new manager, if he can demonstrate signs of maturity.

After ending his Copa América journey with an attack on Colombia fans in the stands, Nunez is currently on holiday, and expected to return to Melwood for pre-season training this week.

Nunez' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 36 Goals 11 Assists 8 Shots Per 90 4.71 Expected Goals Per 90 0.72 Key Passes Per 90 1.45 Expected Assists Per 90 0.2 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.66

Liverpool Want Gordon

The winger is keen on the move

A potential threat to Nunez's position in the Liverpool squad is the possible signing of Anthony Gordon, who is being heavily linked with a move back to Merseyside. The Reds' hierarchy reportedly believe Gordon is a 'top, top player', and could make an effort to sign him, despite Newcastle's supposed reluctance to sell.

The England international netted eleven goals and registered ten assists in the Premier League last season for the Magpies, and is understood to be viewed by Slot as an ideal option to compete for a place with the likes of Nunez and Luis Diaz on Liverpool's left-hand side of attack. Having grown up a fan of the club, Gordon's head was reportedly turned by the purported interest.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/08/2024