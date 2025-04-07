Frank Leboeuf says ‘something is wrong’ with Arne Slot after the Dutch tactician left Jarell Quansah out of the starting XI for Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Fulham.

The Premier League leaders suffered their second loss of the campaign on Sunday while starting without a natural right-back, with Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold injured and Conor Bradley not fit enough to make the first XI.

Despite having Quansah available among his defensive options, Slot opted to play Curtis Jones out of position again at right-back, having done so in the 1-0 win over Everton in midweek.

While the central midfielder played well in the Merseyside derby, he endured a tough showing against Fulham’s pacey attackers, which led to Leboeuf questioning Slot’s tactical decision post-match.

Arne Slot Slammed Over Quansah Snub

‘Something is wrong with the coach’

Leboeuf, speaking on ESPN, slammed Slot’s decision to start Jones at right-back and spared a thought for Quansah, who has started just twice for Liverpool in the Premier League this season:

“Also the coach. I mean, if I'm Quansah, what do I think? You have to put Jones at right-back, when you take Konate out, you put, I don't know, somebody else in the middle of the park, and you keep Quansah on the bench. Something is wrong with the coach as well.”

Quansah has endured a difficult campaign under Slot at Anfield, making just 11 starts across all competitions and a further 11 appearances off the bench.

The 22-year-old has played at right-back on seven occasions this season, including in the 3-1 win over Southampton last month, when he came off the bench in the final minutes.

Speculation over Quansah’s future at Anfield has intensified in recent days, with reports claiming the uncapped England international has now emerged as a target for Newcastle United.

The Warrington-born ace is under contract at Liverpool until June 2029, with the club holding an option for a further year.

Jarell Quansah's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shot-creating actions 1 Minutes played 292

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-04-25.