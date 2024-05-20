Highlights Liverpool have confirmed Arne Slot's appointment as their new head coach following the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

Slot has named players he expects to be key players for Liverpool next season, including Mohamed Salah.

Slot was named Liverpool manager after intense deliberation, but his similarities to Klopp should allow him to hit the ground running.

One of football's worst kept secrets was let out of the bag as Liverpool finally announced that Arne Slot would be the man to replace Jurgen Klopp next season. The Dutchman has signed a three-year deal having spent the last three seasons at Eredivisie club Feyenoord.

With Klopp's legacy set in stone thanks to his legendary nine-year tenure, the pressure now falls on Slot to take the reigns and lead the Reds in a new direction. Despite that, it appears that the 45-year-old will be leaning on some of the favourite from the previous regime to guide him in the early months, with a report from The Telegraph suggesting that there are four individuals that Slot has earmarked as 'key players' who he is excited about working with.

Slot's Four Key Liverpool Players

The Dutchman's standouts are bound to raise eyebrows

According to the report, Darwin Nunez is one of the names that Arne Slot is excited to work with at Anfield and sees having a big future at the club. The misfiring front man has received his fair share of criticism throughout his two-year spell on Merseyside. Although he works his socks off, his lack of end product has led to fans losing patience with the Uruguayan.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Darwin Nunez had the joint second-worst goals to xG ratio in the Premier League last season (16.3 xG - 11 goals)

However, Slot is believed to be undeterred by Nunez's misfortunes and even name-checked him as a player he specifically wanted to work with when talking to the Liverpool hierarchy.

During these talks, three other players were mentioned by the former AZ Alkmaar boss as being important to his rebuild. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the least shocking name, with the academy graduate establishing himself as one of the best right-backs in the world. At just 25-years-old, the defender likely has a long-term future at the club.

Interestingly, despite his desire to build upon young talent, it is also being suggested that Slot expects both Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to be a big part of his project. Speculation surrounding the pair's futures has been rife, with rumours about the latter moving on flying about following a recent touchline outburst at his former manager.

Arne Slot Comparison with Klopp

Liverpool went through a long process before hiring the Dutchman

Many managers were shortlisted as potential candidates to replace the legendary Klopp. At different stages, Xabi Alonso, Roberto de Zerbi and Ruben Amorim all seemed nailed on to be chosen to take the hotseat. In the end, Liverpool's arduous process saw them settle on Slot, deeming him as the ideal replacement for their long-standing chief.

As explained in the Coaches Voice, both men share similarities in their styles of play that should help ease the transition between the two. Namely, both coaches aim to find their wingers in one on one scenarios with defenders, and both have opted to utilise an inverted full-back to help create an overload in midfield. It is here that Alexander-Arnold is expected to be vital with his incredible ability on the ball.