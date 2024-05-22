Highlights New Liverpool manager Arne Slot may bring a unique approach to the game to England, as seen in his playful kick-off routine of the past.

Despite being relatively unknown in the Premier League, Slot's strong managerial record in the Eredivisie suggests he has the personality and tactical skills needed to succeed.

His attention to detail and warmer demeanour in press conferences could set him apart from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

With Jurgen Klopp departing Anfield after nine special years in charge, Liverpool have finally confirmed his replacement. Dutch manager Arne Slot will arrive from Feyenoord and take charge of the Reds ahead of the 2024/25 season.

It won't be easy following the steps of a great – David Moyes and Unai Emery can testify to how much of a poisoned chalice it can be to replace a managerial legend – but there are plenty of reasons to be excited for a future under Slot. After all, Klopp has promised the club's fans that "a really good manager is coming in".

Still, as someone who has only ever managed Dutch teams, the 45-year-old is a bit of an unknown quantity. But some old footage of him as a player with FC Zwolle has resurfaced and it may well give a hint about his idiosyncratic way of viewing football.

Slot's Unique Kick-off Routine

Mocked by Dutch pundits

As the footage above shows, instead of simply passing the ball to a team-mate from kick-off – as is the routine of 99% of footballers – Slot decided to flick the ball up and then boot it high into the sky. It prompts fits of laughter from the commentators but his pass immediately puts Zwolle on the front foot as they regain possession right on the edge of the opposition box.

Per a report in The Telegraph, having developed the habit of launching the ball high into the sky in such moments, "Dutch TV pundits mocked him mercilessly for it". His critics would jeer: "What an idiot," but the Duthcman's plan was clear and effective.

Using the element of surprise, he would wrongfoot his opponent, forcing them to look directly into the sun at times, craning their necks in confusion. That Zwolle scored seven times within the first 30 seconds that year shows just how useful the ploy actually was.

Slot Differences to Ten Hag

New Liverpool man to be warmer in press conferences

It remains to be seen if Slot will try anything quite so outside of the box while in the dugout at Liverpool but supporters can expect to see a real attention to detail. In the same article, the financial director of Cambuur – where Slot started his coaching career – Gerald van den Belt explained: “He doesn’t want to ignore a single per cent of his potential influence on a result."

With the 45-year-old not being well-known to fans within the Premier League, comparisons will instantly be made with fellow Dutchman and former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. However, former PSV and Newcastle forward Rob McDonald has explained the difference between the two men in terms of demeanour.

Arne Slot vs Erik ten Hag Stats Slot - Feyenoord Ten Hag - Ajax Matches 148 215 Wins 97 159 Draws 27 27 Losses 24 29 Goals For 346 593 Goals Against 156 184 Point Per Game 2.15 2.34 Honours Eredivisie (x1), KNVB Cup (x1) Eredivisie (x3), KNVB Cup (x2), Johan Cruyff Shield (x1)

McDonald, who coached Slot at Zwolle, explained how unlike the Manchester United boss, the new man at Liverpool is likely to come across a little warmer in the eyes of the press. Ten Hag hasn't always been able to connect with fans due to his slightly cold nature, but this won't be the case for the departing Feyenoord coach:

“When I look at Erik in interviews, I can 100 per cent put on paper what he’s going to say. Arne will at least put a joke in now and then. He knows precisely who he’s talking to. He has this way of showing people respect but still getting a little dig in.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how Slot gets on in his new environment. Following Klopp won't be easy and the new manager will require a strong blend of personality and tactical nous to survive. His education in the Netherlands appears to have given him both in abundance.

Stats via Transfermarkt.