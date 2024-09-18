Key Takeaways Arne Slot displays tactical brilliance against Man United.

Slot showcases humor by joking about Bayern Munich rumors.

Slot's charismatic interviews include witty responses & jokes.

The way a manager carries himself in an interview can sometimes be a telling sign as to whether they will be well-liked among the fanbase. One man who excelled in this department was Jürgen Klopp during his time at Liverpool, but the Reds appear to have found someone just as capable of holding their own against the media and their brutal questions as he was.

Whether this is a jokey response, throwing the question back over to the reporter or even producing incredible insight into how his side operates, Arne Slot has had his fair share of must-watch moments – perhaps ones that were even considered by the Liverpool hierarchy when offering him the job. His charisma, assertiveness and humour combine to create engaging moments, with this list showing the best responses from his interviews so far.

Rank Arne Slot's Response 1 Tactical breakdown of beating Man United 2 Does anyone listen to Jamie Carragher? 3 Jokes about being on Bayern Munich's shortlist 4 Didn't pick up his tan in Liverpool 5 Who told you we play 4-2-3-1?

5 "Who Told You We Play 4-2-3-1?"

During one of his first interviews as new Liverpool boss, instead of being asked about his formation and tactics, the reporter suggested that Slot would deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation, just like he did many times during his three years at Feyenoord. However, the Dutch coach responded by listing off a variety of different formations he believes his side are capable of playing with, insisting his players will have a lot of freedom to be creative in attack, whilst remaining compact and aggressive in defence.

In typical Slot style, he wrapped his answer up hilariously by asking the reporter about who told him that he would play 4-2-3-1, and whoever did so needed to "analyse a bit better."

4 Insists He Didn't Pick Up His Tan in Liverpool

Towards the end of last season, rumours of Slot joining Liverpool were rife and his announcement was edging nearer despite still taking charge of Feyenoord games.

After coming back from a short break in Italy, the Dutchman entered his pre-match press conference looking rather bronze after lapping up the warm weather, something that the Sky Sports journalist quizzed him on from the start. After asking if he picked up his tan during a trip to Liverpool after speaking about a potential move, Slot responded:

You've been here [in the Netherlands] the whole week because I saw you last week, and now I've seen you now, so you haven't been to Liverpool and you don't know the weather over there. I haven't been there, but where I was, the sun was shining as I was in Italy.

3 Jokes About Being on Bayern Munich's Managerial Shortlist

Before his move to the red half of Merseyside was confirmed, Slot was an in-demand man and he was wanted by a number of top clubs, including German giants Bayern Munich.

However, after being asked his feelings about being on their managerial shortlist, he seemed surprised that his name was linked, before holding up his name card that was on the table and joking that his name was Peter Bosz, the PSV manager who, at the time, was also linked with the vacancy. The 46-year-old's rather impressive 'Dad Joke' was met with laughter from everyone at the press conference, with Slot ending his answer by saying how it was nice that his name was on the list.

2 Does Anyone Listen to Jamie Carragher?

Following Liverpool's first home game of the season, and Slot's first as manager, the Dutchman was invited over to speak with the Sky Sports pundits on the side of the pitch, one of these being Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

As the former defender was speaking, Slot coolly walked behind him and caught the eye of Kelly Cates - the presenter - who told Carragher that she wasn't listening anymore as she prepared to interview the new Reds boss. On his Anfield debut, Slot replied with a quick and witty comment, asking: "Does anyone listen to him anyway!?" before pretending to drop his microphone and walk away.

The Scouser instantly knew that this moment would become a meme, and he was correct, with Slot's humour suggesting he could be well-liked amongst a fanbase who adored the man before him.

1 Tactical Breakdown of How He Beat Man United

Playing Manchester United is never easy at Old Trafford, but when Slot had to do it so soon after joining - as well as managing a club with such an historic rivalry with them - he made it look effortless.

Not only did his side dominate the Red Devils and make it look easy, the way he analytically spoke about it afterwards makes it easy to understand why. The Dutchman broke down how United lined up last season, how they press teams and where certain players need to be on the pitch for his side, doing so with such authority and elegance. Although this entry is not a humorous one, it shows the tactical IQ that Slot possesses and just how frightening this Liverpool team could be under his guidance.