Arne Slot has been accused by Henry Winter of 'disrespecting' Plymouth Argyle by refusing to name any 'A-listers' in Liverpool's squad for their shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Miron Muslic' Pilgrims. The Reds suffered a 1-0 defeat away at Home Park Stadium to quash any hopes of a potential quadruple.

The Merseyside giants were heavy favourites heading into the game amid excellent domestic form and in Europe, sitting top of the Premier League. They came up against a Plymouth side that sat rock-bottom in the EFL Championship, with just five wins this season, but one of the competition's great giant killings ensued.

Ryan Hardie's 53rd-minute penalty was enough to send the Greens into the fifth round and knock one of the tournament's favourites out of the oldest cup competition in the world. Mohamed Salah was among several high-profile Reds left at home, with Slot preferring to rotate, handing starts to 17-year-old English midfielder Trey Nyoni and 20-year-old James McConnell at right-back.

Winter: Slot Showed Naivety By Selecting Weakened Liverpool Squad vs Plymouth

The Dutch coach paid the price for a lack of experience on the bench

Winter gave his thoughts on Liverpool's FA Cup exit and blamed Slot for choosing a squad lacking A-listers and not having a bench to turn to against a 'proud' Championship club. He wrote on his SubStack Henry Winter’s Goal Posts:

"Arne Slot’s team-sheet did Miron Muslic’s team talk for him. It wasn’t so much the 10 changes to Liverpool’s starting XI that was disrespectful to Plymouth Argyle but the bench."

Luis Diaz, 28, Diogo Jota, 28, Harvey Elilott, 21, Joe Gomez, 27, and Caoimhin Kelleher, 26, were among the notable usual first-team names that Slot kept in his side, but not all have been regular starters this season, and his substitute bench was full of youth, apart from Darwin Nunez, 25, who came on in the second half.

Winter added:

“The A-listers were left at home. Slot naively believed his B team could beat a proud EFL club with an ambitious new head coach, a reinforced defence and an impassioned support. Slot walked into an ambush at Home Park and didn’t have the cavalry to rescue him.”

It's difficult to criticise Slot given his tremendous job since taking over at Anfield in the summer, overseeing Liverpool's surge towards the Premier League title. The Dutch coach managed 29 wins in 38 games across competitions and guided the Reds to the Carabao Cup final, which was just their fourth defeat.

Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Liverpool - Match Statistics Plymouth Argyle Statistic Liverpool 25 Possession (%) 75 10 Shots 14 2 Shots on Target 4 4 Corners 7 9 Fouls 7 4 Yellow Cards 2

Slot defended his team selection by suggesting those who played against Plymouth were given game time for 'game rhythm to be ready in the upcoming months'. The average of the Merseysiders' starting lineup was 25.47 compared to the Pilgrims' 25.72, which shows that there was still enough experience for such an upset to have been avoided.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 10/02/2025.