Arne Slot has had an excellent start to life as Liverpool manager. The Reds' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon was the club's 10th in the Dutchman's first 11 outings as boss, a record-breaking start for any Liverpool manager ever. Despite a fairly quiet transfer window this summer, Slot's side are thriving right now and that's largely down to the already incredible squad he inherited from Jurgen Klopp.

The Anfield outfit is blessed with a crop of very talented players. The batch of forwards currently plying their trade at Liverpool are particularly impressive. There are multiple players in the side capable of making a difference up top and it's given Slot, who is one of the highest-paid managers in the world right now, plenty of flexibility when picking his teams so far. It can be an issue finding room for everyone, though, when they're all good enough to play.

This season, Cody Gakpo has featured primarily off the bench in the Premier League, something Steve McManaman has had issues with as he labelled Gakpo 'fantastic'. He finally got a chance, though, as Liverpool's win over Crystal Palace saw him handed his first league start of the season and he didn't let his manager down. In fact, his performance has given Slot a major selection headache going forward.

Cody Gakpo Was Excellent Against Crystal Palace

He made the most of his opportunity

While his side didn't always look the most convincing during their narrow victory over Oliver Glasner's Palace, Gakpo had a very strong game and showed Slot why he was right to give him his first start. The forward was here, there and everywhere for the Reds as they opened up a gap at the top of the Premier League table.

He might not have got on the scoresheet, but he was instrumental in Liverpool's opener, assisting Diogo Jota in the ninth minute. He wasn't finished there, though. The Dutchman had 63 touches of the ball throughout the match, highlighting how big an impact he had on the Reds' win. He also recorded five key passes. This demonstrates how key he was to Liverpool's forays forward. He was at his creative best during the game.

He attempted four long balls and managed to complete three of them, while also completing 37 of his 45 attempted passes. He was rarely off the mark when finding his teammates. When he wasn't setting up his fellow Reds, he was comfortable carrying the ball up the pitch himself, completing both of his dribbles.

He Helped on Both Ends of the Pitch

He was solid defensively too

It wasn't just offensively where he shined, however. Gakpo also put in a shift on the defensive side of the game. He recorded two clearances and three interceptions to disrupt some of Crystal Palace's attempts to forge a chance. The Reds were put under a little pressure towards the end of the match, but they managed to come away unscathed and the Dutchman played a role in that.

He also recorded a total of three tackles during the contest, while winning six of his eight ground duels and coming out on top of his only aerial duel along the way. It was an all-round performance from the forward and the only thing missing was the goal that he thoroughly deserved.

In the end, he also earned the highest rating of anyone involved in the game on SofaScore with 8.6. That's head and shoulders above Virgil van Dijk in second place (7.9). Considering it was his first start in the league, Slot has to be impressed with how his man stepped up. Unfortunately, it does give the manager some selection headaches going forwards with some of his other talented forwards at risk of missing out now.

Gakpo's Form Could Hurt Luis Diaz

The Colombian has also been impressive this season

While it's actually a very nice problem to have, Slot now has a dilemma on his hand in the sense that he has too many effective forwards who are capable of shining in the Premier League. With Jota, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and now Gakpo all performing well, he's going to be forced to make some tough decisions.

One of those could see Diaz lose time in the side as a result of Gakpo's excellent showing. The former had started every game in the league up until the Palace fixture for Slot, but was replaced by the latter against the Eagles. Considering how good Gakpo looked, it's hard to imagine the manager will want to reverse that decision heading into the next match.

His excellent form could keep Diaz out of the side which is pretty incredible considering how good the 27-year-old has been himself to start the campaign. All in all, Slot has too many great players to choose from. Not a bad problem to have at all really.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and Transfermarkt and accurate as of 05/10/2024