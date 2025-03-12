Summary After suffering a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been put under the microscope for his two-legged display against PSG.

Salah lost possession 47 times in 220 minutes against PSG and failed to make a significant impact.

Salah's Ballon d'Or chances may take a hit due to Champions League exit, needing success in Europe to clinch award.

Liverpool's penalty shootout heartbreak at the hands of PSG in the Champions League Round of 16 was a rare blot on the timeline in Arne Slot's first season in charge of the Reds on Tuesday night. After spending just £12.5m in his first transfer window as Jurgen Klopp's successor, the Dutchman has led his side to the brink of Premier League glory as they now also prepare for Sunday's League Cup final against Newcastle United.

But while Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones will both be feeling worse for wear after it was ultimately their penalty misses that determined Liverpool's fate in midweek, there was one player who has let down his new manager across two legs that many would have least expected. Mohamed Salah, as sensational as he has been this season as he eyes a potential Ballon d'Or, didn't cover himself in glory for his side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah failed to create a single big chance across both legs of the Champions League Round of 16.

Staring into the abyss as Desire Doue’s winning penalty hit the net, the Egyptian King looked utterly crestfallen. Though Salah has earned a reputation as a big-game player since his 2017 arrival, he’ll no doubt be kicking himself over his performance against the toughest opposition Liverpool have faced all season, with the weight of the result hanging heavily on his shoulders.

Mohamed Salah's 'Phantom' Performance Against PSG

Whether it be PSG's relentless pressure, Liverpool's lack of control in the midfield area, Nuno Mendes' brilliance, or just by sheer lack of quality from Salah, the 32-year-old looked like a pale imitation of his usual self in both legs of the Champions League Round of 16.

Notably, he won none of his duels against his opposite number in the first leg - a trend that continued into the second, as the Egypt international lost possession 47 times in 220 minutes of football and successfully completed just three of his 11 total dribble attempts.

After PSG's win, which the French media had been claiming would come easily after they were unlucky to fall to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg following Harvey Elliott's last-gasp winner from a match where Liverpool soaked up 27 shots with 10 on target, they spent a fair bit of time criticising their opponents' primary talisman.

In the first leg, French media GFFN gave Salah's performance at the Parc des Princes a 2/10, citing that he was shackled by Mendes and that the favourite for the Ballon d'Or was a 'phantom'. Another noted in the same report:

"The Egyptian was ghostly, touching very few balls in the Parisian camp. On each of his rare accelerations, Salah was devoured by Nuno Mendes, in a duel where the Portuguese full-back was promised hell."

Meanwhile, outlets Footmercato and Homme du Match gave Salah a 4/10 for his second leg performance, while Maxifoot went for a 4.5/10, as they wrote: "Well controlled [by PSG] in the first leg (1-0), the Liverpool winger had another mixed evening against Paris Saint-Germain. He was not very sharp and was especially well caught by Mendes in the first half."

It was a week to forget for Salah, who also had to deal with a lot of flak online. "What Nuno Mendes did to Salah over these two legs was absolutely absurd", one X user posted. "He had this man as a prisoner of Azkaban. Salah had ZERO answers." Another user added: "Salah stinking for 210 mins straight over 2 cl legs is beyond anything my mortal mind could’ve conjured."

While another user labelled his performance an "abomination" and noted him as being "absolutely shocking", another concluded: "Over 2 legs, probably the worst I've ever seen Salah."

Salah's Ballon d'Or Hopes Hang in the Balance

All season, it seemed like Salah was on track for a legendary campaign that would solidify his place among the greatest Premier League players in history. He’s been pivotal to Liverpool's success, but such is the fickle nature of football fans, early whispers of a Ballon d'Or nomination have quickly been overshadowed after their Champions League elimination.

Thierry Henry wasted no time when he named Raphinha as the new frontrunner, a sentiment echoed by rival fans. However, make no mistake, the Reds' marksman is undoubtedly still the best player in world football at the moment. Unfortunately, his early exit from European competition may cost him the Golden Ball, as voters often prioritise continental success over domestic achievements.

Mohamed Salah's 2024/25 statistics Games 42 Goals 32 Assists 22

With Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe, and Ousmane Dembele all still in with a shot at European glory come the end of May, they could well leave Salah in the dust, even if Liverpool are to add a Premier League and Carabao Cup to their trophy haul for the season.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt & Sofascore (correct as of 12/03/2025)