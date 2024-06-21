Highlights

  • Jurgen Klopp's departure prompted six key members of Liverpool's backroom staff to leave Anfield.
  • Arne Slot brought two of his trusted confidants from Feyenoord, including long-serving assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff.
  • Liverpool have retained some figures from behind the scenes, including Brazil's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel.

Jurgen Klopp's departure left an enormous hole in the heart of Liverpool Football Club. When the German coach called time on his illustrious Anfield career in the summer of 2024, he not only took his one-thousand-watt smile and disdain for lunchtime kick-offs with him but several key members of backroom staff as well.

Before turning his focus to the playing squad, Liverpool's new head coach, Arne Slot, had to plug the gaps left by a mass exodus behind the scenes. Half a dozen unheralded but integral figures followed Klopp out of the door. Alongside the German's trusted coaching assistants, Liverpool's fitness department has been gutted during the off-season.

Some familiar faces have hung around. But there aren't many remaining links to the club's modern golden age which won every major trophy on offer. Here are the key staff members that Slot will be counting on to usher in a new era of success.

Liverpool Coaching Staff

Individual

Role

Joined

Arne Slot

Head coach

July 2024

Sipke Hulshoff

First assistant coach

July 2024

Fabian Otte

Head goalkeeping coach

July 2024

Claudio Taffarel

Goalkeeping coach

November 2021

Ruben Peeters

Lead physical performance coach

July 2024

Lee Nobes

Head of physiotherapy

November 2018

Chris Morgan

Physiotherapist

August 2020

Arne Slot

Head coach

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot watching on from the touchline

Arne Slot is the centre-piece of this new-look Liverpool. The Dutch tactician was appointed as the 'head coach', rather than 'manager', as the Merseyside club restructured its hierarchy once Klopp's departure was announced. Transfer specialist Michael Edwards was lured back to the club as Liverpool's 'CEO of Football', overseeing big-picture decisions while former Bournemouth defender Richard Hughes came in as the new sporting director.

After a decade coaching in Dutch football, Slot is familiar with this typically European setup. But it would be a gross misstep to describe the Dutchman as passive. Slot has done his best to downplay the endless comparisons to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola but did admit that they share a hands-on coaching style. "He is a control freak just like me," the former Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar manager conceded.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Liverpool

Head coach

1st July 2024

Present

Feyenoord

Manager

1st July 2021

30th June 2024

AZ Alkmaar

Manager

1st July 2019

5th December 2020

AZ Alkmaar

Assistant manager

1st July 2017

30th June 2019

SC Cambuur

Manager

15th October 2016

30th June 2017

SC Cambuur

Assistant manager

1st July 2014

14th October 2016

Sipke Hulshoff

First assistant coach

Sipke Hulshoff next to Ronald Koeman

No Sipke Hulshoff, no Slot. Klopp's replacement was an open secret long before official confirmation came through, and that delay reportedly stemmed from negotiations regarding Hulshoff's appointment as his number two. Slot's assistant at SC Cambuur and, most recently, Feyenoord, was an integral member of Ronald Koeman's staff at the Dutch national team. After overseeing a triumphant qualification campaign, Hulshoff decided to step down before Euro 2024, turning his focus squarely on Liverpool.

During his 18 months with the Dutch squad, Hulshoff still had time to make a positive impression. The hands-on training ground coach earned rave reviews from the Netherlands and Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk.

You see what his qualities are and I personally certainly like that. Hopefully, he can continue that well. He is very clear and tactically strong. I like the moments when he leads a training session.

Slot also cherishes Hulshoff's experience. Liverpool's new boss explained how he shares the same view of football as his long-serving number two. "Because we work together for such a long time," Slot said, "I think the both of us know exactly what we want when it comes to game model, playing style - and I think that helps."

The self-confessed "romantic" has ambitions of becoming a head coach in his own right one day - preferably back at Cambuur which is within biking distance of his family home. Hulshoff's only previous experience as a permanent manager came more than a decade ago when he spent just under two years in charge of RB Ghana - the now-defunct African arm of Red Bull's stable of football clubs.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Liverpool

Assistant manager

1st July 2024

Present

Netherlands

Assistant manager

1st January 2023

13th May 2024

Feyenoord

Assistant manager

1st July 2022

30th June 2024

Feyenoord U21

Manager

1st July 2021

30th June 2022

FC Volendam

Assistant manager

1st July 2019

30th June 2021

SC Cambuur

Caretaker manager

28th November 2017

30th January 2018

SC Cambuur

Assistant manager

1st July 2017

30th June 2019

SC Cambuur

Caretaker manager

15th October 2016

30th June 2017

SC Cambuur

Caretaker manager

9th February 2016

15th February 2016

SC Cambuur

Assistant manager

21st November 2015

15th October 2016

Al-Arabi SC

Caretaker manager

1st July 2015

11th July 2015

RB Ghana

Manager

10th November 2012

14th July 2014

Fabian Otte

Head goalkeeping coach

Fabian Otte insists that he doesn't want to be known as "a crazy professor", but doesn't do much to dampen that reputation with an array of eccentric training techniques. The university graduate has been known to use specially designed glasses and eye patches to test a player's peripheral vision and is always keen to examine the mental capacity of his colleagues.

The human behind the player is the key thing to understand. I've had a lot of people experience and it becomes easier to understand how different people will respond and to develop relationships and motivate my players.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach and Burnley goalkeeping coach has a PhD in 'Skill-Acquisition Training Methods in Modern Football Goalkeeping' which he acquired over an itinerant coaching career. Otte never reached the top level as a player - boasting one season at English non-league side Blyth Spartans before embarking on a short-lived spell in Nike's marketing department - but has honed his tactical credentials in Germany, the Netherlands, England, the USA and New Zealand. The 33-year-old will join Liverpool after the USA's run at the 2024 Copa America comes to an end in July.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Liverpool

Head goalkeeping coach

TBC

Present

USA

Goalkeeping coach

4th September 2023

Present

Borussia Monchengladbach

Goalkeeping coach

1st July 2021

30th June 2024

Burnley

Goalkeeping coach

1st July 2020

30th June 2021

Hoffenheim II

Goalkeeping coach

1st July 2018

30th June 2020

Claudio Taffarel

Goalkeeping coach

Claudio Taffarel celebrates Brazil's fourth World Cup

Head goalkeeping coach John Achterberg was one of the many figures who left at the same time as Jurgen Klopp. The revered Dutchman who scouted Alisson has linked up with former Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq. Claudio Taffarel has remained on Slot's staff.

The legendary World Cup winner was one of the best shot-stoppers of his generation, becoming one of the first Brazilian goalkeepers to thrive in Europe before leading his nation to global glory in 1994. Even though he stands below six feet, Taffarel claimed: "I was born to play in goal." He has been tasked with honing the skills of Liverpool's keepers since 2021, juggling his responsibilities on Merseyside with the same role for the Brazil national team.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Liverpool

Goalkeeping coach

November 2021

Present

Galatasaray

Goalkeeping coach

4th January 2018

31st May 2019

Galatasaray

Caretaker manager

19th November 2015

26th November 2015

Brazil

Goalkeeping coach

21st July 2014

Present

Galatasaray

Goalkeeping coach

15th August 2011

19th July 2016

Ruben Peeters

Lead physical performance coach

Ruben Peeters is the third point of the triangle of influence which Arne Slot has taken across from Feyenoord to Liverpool. The lead physical performance coach spent three years working together with the head coach and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff in Rotterdam as Feyenoord reached the Europa Conference League final and won the 2023 Dutch top-flight title.

Fluent in English and French as well as Dutch, Peeters is coming into a fitness department at Liverpool which has been rocked by the departures of Andreas Kornmayer and Andreas Schlumberger. A graduate of the prestigious KU Leuven university in Belgium - which has launched countless, cutting-edge studies into the finer details of football - Peeters will have to call upon all of his experience when taking charge of Liverpool's physical performance department.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Liverpool

Lead physical performance coach

1st July 2024

Present

Feyenoord

Head of performance

1st July 2021

30th June 2024

KRC Genk

Fitness coach

7th September 2017

30th June 2021

KRC Genk Academy

Fitness coach

1st July 2015

6th September 2017

Lee Nobes

Head of physiotherapy

Lee Nobes next to Liverpool's Thiago

During his introductory interview as Liverpool's new head coach, Slot was quick to stress that a side which has won seven major trophies in the past five years boasts plenty of competent staff members. "If you go to a club like Liverpool, you can assume - and I already noticed that - that there are a lot of good people working here as well," the Dutch coach explained.

Lee Nobes is one of those existing cogs that Slot can trust. The Jersey-born medical specialist headed up Manchester City's physiotherapy department during an immensely successful period. Nobes initially joined City from Oldham in 2007, two years before the club was taken over by some of the Premier League's richest owners. The medical professional not only survived the heightened standards but thrived in the new environment, retaining the trust of Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola.

At the start of the 2018/19 campaign - the height of Liverpool's rivalry with City as the two clubs duked out exhilarating title races of immense quality - Nobes moved from Manchester to Merseyside. The offer was "too much to resist", according to the physio specialist.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Liverpool

Head of physiotherapy

1st November 2018

Present

Manchester City

Head of physiotherapy

1st July 2014

31st October 2018

Manchester City

Physiotherapist

1st July 2007

30th June 2014

Chris Morgan

Physiotherapist

Chris Morgan attending to an injured Liverpool player

Many members of Liverpool's backroom staff will not have experienced life at Liverpool under Klopp, but Chris Morgan can remember a time before the German was even in charge. The experienced physio initially joined the Merseyside giants in 2006, when Rafael Benitez was at the helm of the Reds. After a decade spent haring out onto the pitch to attend to injured Liverpool players, Morgan moved to the capital in 2016, spending a season at Crystal Palace before moving to Arsenal for four years.

The bearded graduate of the University of Bradford, who spent time working for the NHS, returned to Liverpool in August 2020. During his first spell at Anfield, Morgan worked his way up from the reserve team, earning the admiration of Steven Gerrard in particular. One of Liverpool's greatest-ever players "learned to trust Chris completely" after repeatedly seeking out the personable medical professional whenever he had a slight niggle or was struggling through a recovery from injury. "He helped save my career a couple of times," Gerrard admitted.

Coaching Career

Club

Role

Start Date

End Date

Liverpool

Physiotherapist

15th August 2020

Present

Arsenal

Physiotherapist

1st June 2017

14th August 2020

Crystal Palace

Physiotherapist

1st July 2016

31st May 2017

Liverpool

Physiotherapist

1st July 2006

30th June 2016

