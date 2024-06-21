Highlights Jurgen Klopp's departure prompted six key members of Liverpool's backroom staff to leave Anfield.

Arne Slot brought two of his trusted confidants from Feyenoord, including long-serving assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff.

Liverpool have retained some figures from behind the scenes, including Brazil's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel.

Jurgen Klopp's departure left an enormous hole in the heart of Liverpool Football Club. When the German coach called time on his illustrious Anfield career in the summer of 2024, he not only took his one-thousand-watt smile and disdain for lunchtime kick-offs with him but several key members of backroom staff as well.

Before turning his focus to the playing squad, Liverpool's new head coach, Arne Slot, had to plug the gaps left by a mass exodus behind the scenes. Half a dozen unheralded but integral figures followed Klopp out of the door. Alongside the German's trusted coaching assistants, Liverpool's fitness department has been gutted during the off-season.

Some familiar faces have hung around. But there aren't many remaining links to the club's modern golden age which won every major trophy on offer. Here are the key staff members that Slot will be counting on to usher in a new era of success.

Liverpool Coaching Staff Individual Role Joined Arne Slot Head coach July 2024 Sipke Hulshoff First assistant coach July 2024 Fabian Otte Head goalkeeping coach July 2024 Claudio Taffarel Goalkeeping coach November 2021 Ruben Peeters Lead physical performance coach July 2024 Lee Nobes Head of physiotherapy November 2018 Chris Morgan Physiotherapist August 2020

Arne Slot

Head coach

Arne Slot is the centre-piece of this new-look Liverpool. The Dutch tactician was appointed as the 'head coach', rather than 'manager', as the Merseyside club restructured its hierarchy once Klopp's departure was announced. Transfer specialist Michael Edwards was lured back to the club as Liverpool's 'CEO of Football', overseeing big-picture decisions while former Bournemouth defender Richard Hughes came in as the new sporting director.

After a decade coaching in Dutch football, Slot is familiar with this typically European setup. But it would be a gross misstep to describe the Dutchman as passive. Slot has done his best to downplay the endless comparisons to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola but did admit that they share a hands-on coaching style. "He is a control freak just like me," the former Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar manager conceded.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Liverpool Head coach 1st July 2024 Present Feyenoord Manager 1st July 2021 30th June 2024 AZ Alkmaar Manager 1st July 2019 5th December 2020 AZ Alkmaar Assistant manager 1st July 2017 30th June 2019 SC Cambuur Manager 15th October 2016 30th June 2017 SC Cambuur Assistant manager 1st July 2014 14th October 2016

Sipke Hulshoff

First assistant coach

No Sipke Hulshoff, no Slot. Klopp's replacement was an open secret long before official confirmation came through, and that delay reportedly stemmed from negotiations regarding Hulshoff's appointment as his number two. Slot's assistant at SC Cambuur and, most recently, Feyenoord, was an integral member of Ronald Koeman's staff at the Dutch national team. After overseeing a triumphant qualification campaign, Hulshoff decided to step down before Euro 2024, turning his focus squarely on Liverpool.

During his 18 months with the Dutch squad, Hulshoff still had time to make a positive impression. The hands-on training ground coach earned rave reviews from the Netherlands and Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk.

You see what his qualities are and I personally certainly like that. Hopefully, he can continue that well. He is very clear and tactically strong. I like the moments when he leads a training session.

Slot also cherishes Hulshoff's experience. Liverpool's new boss explained how he shares the same view of football as his long-serving number two. "Because we work together for such a long time," Slot said, "I think the both of us know exactly what we want when it comes to game model, playing style - and I think that helps."

The self-confessed "romantic" has ambitions of becoming a head coach in his own right one day - preferably back at Cambuur which is within biking distance of his family home. Hulshoff's only previous experience as a permanent manager came more than a decade ago when he spent just under two years in charge of RB Ghana - the now-defunct African arm of Red Bull's stable of football clubs.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Liverpool Assistant manager 1st July 2024 Present Netherlands Assistant manager 1st January 2023 13th May 2024 Feyenoord Assistant manager 1st July 2022 30th June 2024 Feyenoord U21 Manager 1st July 2021 30th June 2022 FC Volendam Assistant manager 1st July 2019 30th June 2021 SC Cambuur Caretaker manager 28th November 2017 30th January 2018 SC Cambuur Assistant manager 1st July 2017 30th June 2019 SC Cambuur Caretaker manager 15th October 2016 30th June 2017 SC Cambuur Caretaker manager 9th February 2016 15th February 2016 SC Cambuur Assistant manager 21st November 2015 15th October 2016 Al-Arabi SC Caretaker manager 1st July 2015 11th July 2015 RB Ghana Manager 10th November 2012 14th July 2014

Fabian Otte

Head goalkeeping coach

Fabian Otte insists that he doesn't want to be known as "a crazy professor", but doesn't do much to dampen that reputation with an array of eccentric training techniques. The university graduate has been known to use specially designed glasses and eye patches to test a player's peripheral vision and is always keen to examine the mental capacity of his colleagues.

The human behind the player is the key thing to understand. I've had a lot of people experience and it becomes easier to understand how different people will respond and to develop relationships and motivate my players.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach and Burnley goalkeeping coach has a PhD in 'Skill-Acquisition Training Methods in Modern Football Goalkeeping' which he acquired over an itinerant coaching career. Otte never reached the top level as a player - boasting one season at English non-league side Blyth Spartans before embarking on a short-lived spell in Nike's marketing department - but has honed his tactical credentials in Germany, the Netherlands, England, the USA and New Zealand. The 33-year-old will join Liverpool after the USA's run at the 2024 Copa America comes to an end in July.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Liverpool Head goalkeeping coach TBC Present USA Goalkeeping coach 4th September 2023 Present Borussia Monchengladbach Goalkeeping coach 1st July 2021 30th June 2024 Burnley Goalkeeping coach 1st July 2020 30th June 2021 Hoffenheim II Goalkeeping coach 1st July 2018 30th June 2020

Claudio Taffarel

Goalkeeping coach

Head goalkeeping coach John Achterberg was one of the many figures who left at the same time as Jurgen Klopp. The revered Dutchman who scouted Alisson has linked up with former Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard at Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq. Claudio Taffarel has remained on Slot's staff.

The legendary World Cup winner was one of the best shot-stoppers of his generation, becoming one of the first Brazilian goalkeepers to thrive in Europe before leading his nation to global glory in 1994. Even though he stands below six feet, Taffarel claimed: "I was born to play in goal." He has been tasked with honing the skills of Liverpool's keepers since 2021, juggling his responsibilities on Merseyside with the same role for the Brazil national team.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Liverpool Goalkeeping coach November 2021 Present Galatasaray Goalkeeping coach 4th January 2018 31st May 2019 Galatasaray Caretaker manager 19th November 2015 26th November 2015 Brazil Goalkeeping coach 21st July 2014 Present Galatasaray Goalkeeping coach 15th August 2011 19th July 2016

Ruben Peeters

Lead physical performance coach

Ruben Peeters is the third point of the triangle of influence which Arne Slot has taken across from Feyenoord to Liverpool. The lead physical performance coach spent three years working together with the head coach and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff in Rotterdam as Feyenoord reached the Europa Conference League final and won the 2023 Dutch top-flight title.

Fluent in English and French as well as Dutch, Peeters is coming into a fitness department at Liverpool which has been rocked by the departures of Andreas Kornmayer and Andreas Schlumberger. A graduate of the prestigious KU Leuven university in Belgium - which has launched countless, cutting-edge studies into the finer details of football - Peeters will have to call upon all of his experience when taking charge of Liverpool's physical performance department.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Liverpool Lead physical performance coach 1st July 2024 Present Feyenoord Head of performance 1st July 2021 30th June 2024 KRC Genk Fitness coach 7th September 2017 30th June 2021 KRC Genk Academy Fitness coach 1st July 2015 6th September 2017

Lee Nobes

Head of physiotherapy

During his introductory interview as Liverpool's new head coach, Slot was quick to stress that a side which has won seven major trophies in the past five years boasts plenty of competent staff members. "If you go to a club like Liverpool, you can assume - and I already noticed that - that there are a lot of good people working here as well," the Dutch coach explained.

Lee Nobes is one of those existing cogs that Slot can trust. The Jersey-born medical specialist headed up Manchester City's physiotherapy department during an immensely successful period. Nobes initially joined City from Oldham in 2007, two years before the club was taken over by some of the Premier League's richest owners. The medical professional not only survived the heightened standards but thrived in the new environment, retaining the trust of Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola.

At the start of the 2018/19 campaign - the height of Liverpool's rivalry with City as the two clubs duked out exhilarating title races of immense quality - Nobes moved from Manchester to Merseyside. The offer was "too much to resist", according to the physio specialist.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Liverpool Head of physiotherapy 1st November 2018 Present Manchester City Head of physiotherapy 1st July 2014 31st October 2018 Manchester City Physiotherapist 1st July 2007 30th June 2014

Chris Morgan

Physiotherapist

Many members of Liverpool's backroom staff will not have experienced life at Liverpool under Klopp, but Chris Morgan can remember a time before the German was even in charge. The experienced physio initially joined the Merseyside giants in 2006, when Rafael Benitez was at the helm of the Reds. After a decade spent haring out onto the pitch to attend to injured Liverpool players, Morgan moved to the capital in 2016, spending a season at Crystal Palace before moving to Arsenal for four years.

The bearded graduate of the University of Bradford, who spent time working for the NHS, returned to Liverpool in August 2020. During his first spell at Anfield, Morgan worked his way up from the reserve team, earning the admiration of Steven Gerrard in particular. One of Liverpool's greatest-ever players "learned to trust Chris completely" after repeatedly seeking out the personable medical professional whenever he had a slight niggle or was struggling through a recovery from injury. "He helped save my career a couple of times," Gerrard admitted.

Coaching Career Club Role Start Date End Date Liverpool Physiotherapist 15th August 2020 Present Arsenal Physiotherapist 1st June 2017 14th August 2020 Crystal Palace Physiotherapist 1st July 2016 31st May 2017 Liverpool Physiotherapist 1st July 2006 30th June 2016

