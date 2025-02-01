Liverpool boss Arne Slot has enjoyed a seamless transition into the post-Jurgen Klopp era, but he now faces one of his biggest challenges of all: building bridges with striker Darwin Nunez after the Reds blocked his big-money move to Al-Nassr.

Currently top of the Premier League table after 22 games in charge, the former Feyenoord chief is keen to win silverware in his maiden season at the club – and keeping ahold of his players is going to be key to whether he is able to succeed.

Not only is Nunez’s name doing the rounds at the moment, but the trio of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will see their contracts expire this summer and Slot, one of the best young managers in the world, will not want to lose them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nunez remains Liverpool’s record arrival, having signed him for £85 million in the summer of 2022.

In terms of Nunez, the 33-cap Uruguay international has played 29 times across all competitions this season – but many of his cameos have been from the bench, limiting him to just 1,515 minutes of action. In that time, he's plundered six goals and four assists.

Nunez, who arrived from Benfica to plenty of fanfare and excitement, has been shifted to the bench in favour of either Luis Diaz, a winger by trade, Diogo Jota or Cody Gakpo for much of the 2024/25 campaign – but Slot clearly doesn’t want him to leave.

Earlier in the window, it was reported that Liverpool had rejected an offer worth £70 million, a figure £15 million shy of what they forked out for him, for the striker’s services in mid-January.

Home to Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane, Al Nassr were keeping tabs on the Uruguayan centre forward and even tabled a mammoth bid to lure the 25-year-old away from the bright lights of Anfield – but Slot rejected it swiftly, according to The Sun, meaning he must now 'build bridges' with a disappointed Nunez.

Liverpool made it abundantly clear that a switch would not be materialising and so the Saudi Pro League outfit shifted their entire focus to striking a deal, worth an eye-catching £64 million, with Aston Villa for a much younger Jhon Duran.

Goal also reported the news, noting that Artigas-born Nunez was left ‘fuming’ with Slot and his well-drilled entourage for blocking a move and now the club’s management team will need to smooth things over as they enter the business end of the campaign.

Speculation over whether Nunez, who is one of the highest-paid strikers in the Premier League right now at £140,000-per-week, would remain on the red side of Merseyside beyond January ramped up after he was excluded from their latest squad.

In Liverpool’s loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, Slot cited a minor illness for his omission, but he has been able to train in the week, and he’s travelled down south, to Bournemouth, ahead of Saturday’s Premier League affair.