Arne Slot could be set to be announced as Liverpool's manager "imminently" as their painstaking search for a new manager comes to an end, reports suggest.

With Jurgen Klopp announcing in January that he would be leaving at the end of the season, the rumour mill has been overdrive on Merseyside with fans willing to see who their new boss could be. Links to Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim went cold, and that has paved the way for Slot to make his way to Anfield with talks already underway between the two clubs.

His arrival will come with much intrigue, with Liverpool set to make their first managerial switch in almost a decade - and according to the Liverpool ECHO, his move is all but done.

Arne Slot: Liverpool Move Latest

The Reds are close to finalising their new manager

The report states that Slot’s move to Liverpool is expected to be announced “imminently", with the club taking proactive measures to bring the Dutchman to Merseyside with Klopp leaving the club at the end of his contract in June.

Slot has already made his desire clear by admitting on Thursday evening that he wishes to take the Liverpool job, following Feyenoord's 3-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles that secured their second-placed finish in the Eredivisie.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot won Feyenoord just their second Eredivisie title since in 24 years last season

The 45-year-old does not have a buyout clause in his contract, though it is thought that the reigning champions have turned down an initial offer of £7.7million from Anfield chiefs - holding out for close to £10million or more with two members of backroom staff likely to follow him across the North Sea.

That fee would see Slot become one of the most expensive managers in history, with talks ongoing but set to come to a conclusion soon - and the Feyenoord boss has already spoken about beating a Dutch record to become the most expensive manager of all time. He said:

I have the impression that a good offer has already been made, and it seems that Feyenoord are already going to make the highest-paid Dutch transfer fee for a coach. And somewhere I still have the idea that I have performed so well in recent years, earning [the club] so much that Feyenoord is thinking along those lines. I don't think 'wish' is the right word when you know the amounts involved. Wishing is when you have a clause in your contract and that's the maximum they are willing to pay. Then you can talk about wishing, now it's just hard bargaining, which is everyone's right. But I absolutely believe they will reach an agreement.

The ECHO further report that Slot has turned down moves from Tottenham and Leeds in the past, and he appears to have got what he held out for with the move to Anfield ranking as a huge move in comparison.

Arne Slot's Campaign at Feyenoord

The Rotterdam outfit have been impressive this season

The Dutchman has done some stellar work at De Kuip, winning the Dutch Cup over the weekend, taking home the Eredivisie title last season, and reaching the Europa Conference League final back in 2022, only to be denied by Roma in the final.

This season he has failed to regain the league title, though with PSV only dropping points in four games from 31 so far, with one of those being against Slot's side, you can't begrudge the Feyenoord boss for being unable to reclaim the title.

