Highlights Arne Slot is set to become the new Liverpool manager despite an announcement delay.

Slot will replace Jurgen Klopp, who will coach his last game at Anfield on Sunday.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah continued to be linked with exits in an early situation for Slot to sort.

Arne Slot will become the new Liverpool manager, despite the announcement delay, Fabrizio Romano reports.

The 45-year-old Feyenoord manager has already signed a contract with Liverpool while clubs agreed on compensation a few weeks ago. However, the Reds have not officially announced the deal yet and left fans questioning the Dutchman’s arrival.

Slot is set to replace the long-serving manager Jurgen Klopp, who will coach his last Liverpool game this Sunday. The German manager has been at the club since 2015 as he replaced Brendan Rodgers. Liverpool won both Champions League and Premier League titles with Klopp as he leaves being the fourth most-decorated manager in club’s history with eight trophies in total.

Slot to Liverpool is a ‘Done Deal’

In his Daily Briefing, Romano confirmed that Liverpool are all set to appoint Slot as the new manager:

“Some Liverpool fans have been eager to know when we’ll get an official announcement on Arne Slot becoming the new manager, but I have no information on this at the moment – it’s up to the clubs to decide the timing of announcements like this. “Still, rest assured that there’s no news on this – it’s a done deal. It’s all set, as previously reported, with the clubs agreeing on compensation, while the Dutch manager has also agreed his contract with Liverpool.”

As the BBC reported previously, Liverpool have agreed a £9.4m deal with Feyenoord to acquire Slot. The Reds are set to pay an initial fee of £7.7m plus a possible £1.7m in add-ons.

Slot had interest from the Premier League clubs last year as Tottenham wanted to hire the Dutchman before appointing Ange Postecoglou. Slot took over at Feyenoord in 2021 and led the team to the Eredivisie title in 2023, while this season his club will finish second in the league, behind leaders PSV.

Liverpool were also linked with Bayer Leverkusen manager and former player Xabi Alonso before he eventually decided to stay in Germany for at least another season. Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim was reportedly also in the running for the job.

Doubts Continue Over Futures of Salah and Nunez

As Slot is set to take over at Anfield, he faces a round of possible star exits. The futures of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah remain unclear for different reasons.

Nunez’s poor form in front of goal has received a lot of criticism from fans and pundits this season, as the Uruguayan is yet to prove himself as the starting centre-forward for the club after two seasons at Anfield.

His social media activity also left fans doubting Nunez’s future as the 24-year-old deleted most of his Liverpool-related posts after a victory over Tottenham, with other reports suggesting his agent Jorge Mendes is keen to get him out of Anfield this summer.

Salah’s Liverpool career is also in doubt as the Egyptian’s contract with the club is set to expire in 12 months. Liverpool risk losing him for free next summer if Salah is not sold or re-signed in the next few months.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-05-24.