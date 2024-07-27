Highlights Liverpool eyeing Wolves duo Pedro Neto & Rayan Ait Nouri for squad revamp.

Ait Nouri could replace Andy Robertson with youth & potential, providing depth in left-back position.

Neto seen as a potential improvement over Colombian Luis Diaz.

Arne Slot's revamp of the Liverpool squad is looking like it's about to step up another gear as the Dutchman looks set to transform his left-hand side with two men with Premier League experience. It was exclusively revealed by GIVEMESPORT that the Reds were closely tracking Wolves stars Pedro Neto and Rayan Ait Nouri, with the young duo, rated at £98m for the pair, being two names tipped to take the reins down one of the flanks at Anfield.

While Liverpool are already blessed with some top talent in these areas, a change in direction may be the best move when looking forward to the future. Although these additions could lead to some popular faces being phased out of the club, there is reason to believe that Slot's way of thinking could be what's best for the club.

Related Wolves 'Under No Pressure' to Sell Pedro Neto This Summer Wolverhampton Wanderers are not under pressure to sell winger Pedro Neto this summer.

Ait Nouri the Ideal Replacement for Robertson

The Scot has suffered from injuries in the last couple of years

Andy Robertson is an incredibly popular figure at Liverpool, of that there can be no doubt. The Scot was one of Jurgen Klopp's best purchases at Anfield, signing in 2017 for a fee of £8m from Hull City. After a short settling in period, the full-back quickly developed into one of the best in his position in the Premier League, if not the world.

League titles and Champions League successes followed for the 30-year-old. However, if there's anything last season tells us, it's that time and longevity may no longer be on his side. Although technically considered to be in his prime years, Robertson featured in 23 Premier League games last season as his battles with injuries persisted throughout the campaign. While many will hope he can return to full fitness, that cannot be guaranteed and more depth is needed in this area of the pitch.

Kostas Tsmikas does provide this, but the 'Greek Scouser' as fans call him, is not the long-term solution. In Ait Nouri, there is a player who is still young enough to develop, but has managed to play almost a century of games in England's top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Before joining Liverpool, Andy Robertson had played fewer Premier League games (57) than Ait Nouri has currently managed (98).

It has to be said, across most key metrics last term, it is Liverpool's number 26 who remains the much stronger performer. Only in possession lost is the Wolves man superior. However, this is not necessarily about a short-term fix. Slot is embarking on a project to reach the heights that the outgoing Klopp managed. By bringing Ait Nour now, you can have the defender learn under the wings from his more experienced mentor, before spreading his wings in a couple of years time when the time is right for Robertson to step aside.

Rayan Ait Nouri vs Any Robertson 2023/24 Premier League Stats Stats Ait Nouri Robertson Games 33 20 Goals 2 3 Assists 1 2 Chances Created 25 61 Passes Attempted (Per 90) 39.9 63.3 Crosses Attempted (Per 90) 1.6 9.8 Crosses Completed (Per 90) 0.4 3 Crossing Accuracy (Per 90) 19.51% 30.43% Clearances (Per 90) 1.2 1.9 Interceptions (Per 90) 0.6 0.7 Blocked Shots (Per 90) 0.3 0.4 Ball Recoveries (Per 90) 5.3 5.6 Possession Lost (Per 90) 13 17.9

Pedro Neto to Replace Luis Diaz

The Colombian has struggled to hit the heights expected

In the case of Pedro Neto, the opportunity to walk straight into Liverpool's starting XI, could be right there for him. There are other big names in his way. Cody Gakpo will return to the squad full of confidence after finishing as the joint top scorer at Euro 2024. However, the former PSV man hasn't hit top gear at Anfield just yet.

Then there's Luis Diaz. At his electrifying best, he is unstoppable. At his worst, he is either erratic, inconsistent or unfit. There has also been speculation about his desire to stay on Merseyside, with links to Barcelona persisting and higher-ups at the club uncertain of what the future holds for the Colombian.

At this pivotal point in Liverpool's history, assurances are needed. Players have to step up to the plate and most importantly, need to want to be there. So, why not bring someone in who will have that mindset.

Statistically speaking, Neto had the weaker season of the pair last time out. Injuries no doubt played a major role in that, which is the same concern mentioned earlier about Robertson. At 24-years-old, though, there is more time to recover from such setbacks, and it is also important to note that, despite the discrepancy in statistical data, Neto was playing for a defensive-minded, counter-attacking Wolves side. At least against tougher opposition.

Related Pedro Neto's Injury Record at Wolves Could put Suitors off Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto's injury record could have an impact on any potential move during the summer transfer window.

In a forward-thinking, aggressive Liverpool side, with the work rate he possesses off the ball too, chances for both himself and those he can create for his teammates will rise dramatically. As exciting as Diaz can be, he hasn't been able to fill the void of Sadio Mane. Neto will be more confident that he can fill the void of Diaz.

Pedro Neto vs Luis Diaz 2023/24 Premier League Stats Stats Pedro Neto Luis Diaz Games 20 37 Goals 2 8 Assists 5 9 Chances Created 38 62 Conversion Rate 7.14% 12.31% Crossing Accuracy (Per 90) 28.7% 23.08% Take Ons Completed 37 67 Take On Success 46.84% 54.04%

All statistics courtesy of Squawka - accurate as of 25/07/2024