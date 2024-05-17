Highlights Arne Slot looks set to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool after a fee was agreed.

Liverpool are looking to appoint Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed that he will sign his contract at Anfield on Friday.

Reports back in April suggested that the Reds had agreed a fee with Feyenoord to prise Slot away from the Dutch club, with Liverpool looking to find a replacement for Klopp. The German manager announced earlier in the season that he would be heading through the exit door, leaving the Merseyside outfit with a major decision to make.

Slot to Sign Liverpool Contract on Friday

All documents are in place

Reporting on Friday afternoon, respected reporter Romano has confirmed that Slot will sign his contract at Liverpool today, with all documents in place - an announcement will come in due course...

"Arne Slot formally signs his contract as new Liverpool head coach today, all documents are in place. The official announcement will follow with #LFC desired timing. Work permit still pending for some of his staff members and then it will be all sealed."

It's been no secret that Slot, who has been described as 'exceptional' by a former colleague, is the man Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards want to bring to Anfield, but the supporters will want to see the Dutch coach sign on the dotted line. The Feyenoord boss reportedly earns around £130k-a-week with his current club, but it will be a worthwhile investment for the Reds if he can bring success to the Merseyside outfit.

It's undoubtedly one of the biggest decisions the club has had to make in their recent history. Klopp brought an unbelievable amount of success to Anfield and he's all they've known for almost 10 years now, so ensuring they find a manager who can follow in his footsteps will be imperative.

Slot will currently be preparing for what is expected to be his final game as Feyenoord manager, with the Eredivisie side facing Rotterdam rivals Excelsior on Sunday. The 45-year-old might be looking to tune in to Liverpool's last game of the campaign and Klopp's farewell as he looks set to take over from the German coach.

He's a former player of Slot

According to reports in Italy, Liverpool have already made contact with the representatives of Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. It's understood that the Dutch international would cost in the region of £51m if the Serie A side were to part ways during the summer transfer window.

Slot worked with Koopmeiners during his time at AZ Alkmaar, establishing himself as an important player under the soon-to-be Liverpool manager. It could be a match made in heaven if Liverpool can get a deal over the line, with £51m a reasonable fee in the modern era.