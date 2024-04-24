Highlights Arne Slot, a candidate for Liverpool manager, is looking for houses on Merseyside to move his family to England.

With an impressive track record at Feyenoord, Slot would bring silverware experience to the Reds.

Slot is now pushing for a move to happen, with further talks planned this week.

Liverpool are in the market for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp, with Feyenoord boss Arne Slot emerging as a candidate. According to Dutch outlet 1908, Slot has already started to look for houses in the Merseyside area, and he is preparing to take his family to the North West of England.

Klopp announced that he would be heading through the exit door at the end of the season, giving the likes of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes plenty of time to draw up a list of candidates, with Slot the latest name to be linked with the soon-to-be vacant position.

Slot Looking for Houses in Liverpool

He's prepared to move his family to Merseyside

According to Dutch outlet 1908, Slot is already looking for houses in Liverpool and is looking to bring his family over to England. The report claims that the 45-year-old is now pushing to make the move happen, with his agent, Rafaela Pimenta now sitting down with the Merseyside club to discuss contract details, with further discussions planned this week.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently reported that Liverpool will intensify their pursuit of Slot this week with the situation moving fast. Time is running out before the end of the season, and the Reds will want a new manager in place as soon as possible so they can start to prepare for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Arne Slot vs Jurgen Klopp - Managerial Record Statistic Arne Slot Jurgen Klopp Games 206 1073 Wins 127 594 Win % 61.7% 55.4% Points-per-game 2.06 1.88

Slot has enjoyed an impressive spell with Feyenoord over the last few years, reaching the Europa Conference League final in the 2021/2022 season before lifting the Eredivisie title the following year. The Dutch outfit also won the KNVB Cup earlier this term, so the 45-year-old coach is no stranger to silverware.

The Bergentheim-born manager has only managed in his home country so far in his career, which could be a concern for Liverpool due to his lack of experience elsewhere in Europe. It was a similar situation when they hired Klopp, though, with the former Borussia Dortmund boss only plying his trade in Germany.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot guided Feyenoord to their 16th Eredivisie title in history in 2023, and their first since 2017.

Liverpool Want Arne Slot as First Choice

He came close to joining Tottenham

Speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, The Athletic reporter David Ornstein claimed that Slot is a strong candidate and he believes he is now the first choice for the Reds. The respected journalist adds that he came close to joining Tottenham Hotspur last summer, but ultimately decided against it.

Feyenoord will be desperate to keep Slot after the impressive job he's done in the Eredivisie so far, but Liverpool appear to be ready to push to secure his signature.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 24/04/2024)