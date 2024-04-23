Highlights Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has now emerged as a target for Liverpool.

Liverpool are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp after he announced he would be heading through the exit door at the end of the season, and The Times journalist Paul Joyce has now confirmed that Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is a target for the Reds.

Arne Slot a 'Target' for Liverpool

The Feyenoord manager wants to take the next step

According to Joyce of The Times, Feyenoord manager Slot has now emerged as a target for Liverpool. The 45-year-old is said to be willing to take the next step in his career, and he's now being discussed internally at Anfield. The report claims that it is far from a done deal while Richard Hughes, Michael Edwards, and the decision-makers at Liverpool analyse a host of different candidates.

Slot delivered Feyenoord their first Eredivisie title in six years during the 2022/2023 season and his ability to improve players means he ranks highly for the Merseyside club. The Dutch coach, who has been described as a 'phenomenal' manager, could be a smart appointment for the Reds, with The Times report also suggesting that he could cost around £8.6m.

Arne Slot vs Jurgen Klopp - Managerial Record Statistic Arne Slot Jurgen Klopp Games 206 1073 Wins 127 594 Win % 61.7% 55.4% Points-per-game 2.06 1.88

Ruben Amorim was a name that was under consideration by the Merseyside club, but a report from The Athletic has confirmed that is now looking unlikely, with West Ham United also interested. The appointment of Slot might be considered a bit of a risk for the Reds due to his lack of Premier League experience, but they proved when hiring Klopp that they weren't afraid to take a punt on a manager from Europe.

Slot is likely to be among a host of names who will be linked with the soon-to-be vacant position between now and the time a new manager is officially appointed, with Hughes and Edwards doing their due diligence before making a major decision.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot guided Feyenoord to their 16th Eredivisie title in history in 2023, and their first since 2017.

Jamie Carragher Tips De Zerbi for Liverpool Job

The former defender believes he's the favourite

Shortly after it was confirmed that a move for Amorim was looking unlikely, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher took to X to post his views. The now-Sky Sports pundit suggested that Hughes wanted to appoint Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi while with Bournemouth, so he believes he could be the favourite...

Richard Hughes wanted De Zerbi at Bournemouth, so he must be the favourite if this is true.

The Italian coach has done an impressive job with the Seagulls and has a strong amount of Premier League experience under his belt. His attractive style of play would undoubtedly make him a welcomed candidate by many of the supporters at Anfield.