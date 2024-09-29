Six games into the Premier League season, it’s time new Liverpool head coach Arne Slot makes a change to his starting lineup and it's Mohamed Salah who needs to be taken out of the firing line.

It goes without saying, the Reds have had an overwhelmingly positive start to the campaign. They’ve conceded just two goals in the league and sit top of the table after the win over Wolves on Saturday night, and won both their cup fixtures in the Champions League and EFL Cup.

Slot has shown glimpses of his ruthlessness with team selection in the early days of his tenure at Anfield. He took Jarell Quansah off at half time against Ipswich Town on the opening day, and the 21-year-old hasn’t featured in the league since, while Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo have just one start between them in the Premier League.

Salah Must be Axed Despite Goal v Wolves

He’s struggling for form

A moment in the 77th minute against Wolves summed up Salah’s night perfectly. While he was on the scoresheet against the Midlands club in the 2-1 win on Saturday night, courtesy of a penalty kick, his all-round play was well below the standard we have come to expect from him. That compounded with an under hit pass to substitute Curtis Jones on the break – a glaring opportunity to put the game to bed.

Salah started the season in fine form, with three goals in the opening three games. However, in the last few weeks, in the league at least, they’ve dried up and his performances are starting to suffer.

Mo Salah stats v Wolverhampton Wanderers Stat: Minutes played 90' Goals 1 Accurate passes 19/27 (70%) Key passes 2 Big chances missed 1 Ground duels (won) 10 (5) Possession lost 15 Crosses 2 (0)

The inability to capitalise on a quick counter-attack wasn’t the only red-faced moment for Salah at Molineux on Saturday night. At the beginning of the second half, when Liverpool were just one goal to the good, he latched on to a blind pass from Mario Lemina, but couldn’t punish the opposition as his first-time shot was wide of the post, despite goalkeeper Sam Johnstone being in no man’s land.

Salah’s passing accuracy against Wolves was as low as 70%, and he lost possession 15 times overall while failing to complete a single accurate cross. He also missed one big chance, and won five of his 10 ground duels. Aside from the goal, he offered very little.

Chiesa deserves a chance

The winger signed from Juventus in the summer

Salah, at his best, is undroppable. Simple as that. At times in the past, however, even when not in form, he’s still been undroppable due to the lack of an appropriate back up. Jurgen Klopp preferred Harvey Elliott in midfield, so when Salah wasn’t on the pitch, someone had to play out of position.

That changed this summer with the arrival of Italian Federico Chiesa. The 26-year-old joined the Reds from Juventus for a nominal fee of just £10million. While he’s not quite up to speed, Chiesa presents a significant upgrade on Liverpool’s previous understudy options in that position.

His arrival means Liverpool no longer need to rely solely on their Egyptian King. Chiesa has shown glimpses of his quality in the limited minutes he’s had so far, and fans are certainly curious to see what more he can offer. If Slot gives him a chance, and a run in the team, not only would it give Salah a rest, but it would also give the 32-year-old a much-needed push.

As highlighted, Slot has shown his ruthless side already. With the wealth of options he has in attack, he’s not been afraid to bench the likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo at times. Dropping Salah is no easy decision, but it might be a necessary one.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.