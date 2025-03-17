Former Chelsea defender Frank Lebeouf has questioned Arne Slot's football philosophy at Liverpool after Dan Burn's goal for Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds suffered a disappointing defeat at Wembley Stadium, losing 2-1 with goals from Burn and Alexander Isak sinking the Merseyside club. Federico Chiesa found a consolation goal late in the game, but it wasn't enough to prevent Eddie Howe's side from lifting the trophy.

Liverpool were undoubtedly suffering from their two-legged Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain, with the second leg going to extra-time and penalties just a few days before the Carabao Cup final.

Frank Lebeouf Slams Arne Slot's Liverpool Philosophy

He's questioned their zonal marking methods

Speaking after the game against Newcastle, Lebeouf questioned Slot's philosophy after his side allowed Burn a free run at a header from a corner, with the towering defender opening the scoring in the final...

“In our days, you had to mark someone, and I tell you if the guy you were marking scored a goal, the coach would have questioned what you were doing because it should be impossible, if you mark him he cannot score. I am very concerned with his (Slot's) philosophy of football because when you play against Burn you have to mark him and have no other choice. This has been proven.”

Burn was lurking at the back post and Newcastle opted to float the ball away from the six-yard box, where the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were waiting. Liverpool's zonal marking led to Alexis Mac Allister being the closest player to Burn, and it was pretty comfortable for the Newcastle defender to win the header.

It took phenomenal power from the head of Burn to generate enough purchase on the shot for it to beat the goalkeeper and find the back of the net. Hindsight has meant supporters and pundits are analysing the goal suggesting that it was poor defending and tactics from Slot and Liverpool, but it's rare that a player is able to score a header from that range.

