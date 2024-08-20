Sky Sports duo Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have been left baffled by one unusual Arne Slot's tactic during the Dutchman's first Premier League game in charge of Liverpool. The former Feyenoord boss saw his side secure all three points at Portman Road against newly-promoted Ipswich Town thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

While Liverpool's tactical setup was always going to be different from what it was previously under Jurgen Klopp, there didn't appear to be much of an adjustment to the formation of the team on paper. In practice, though, the Reds implemented an intriguing pattern of play that completely defied the norms of the game, according to the two ex-defenders.

Liverpool's Narrow Set-Up

One clip showed Andy Robertson running behind Virgil van Dijk for a pass

(Credit: Sky Sports)

While analysing some of the key moments from Saturday's game, Carragher was quick to highlight a moment involving Scottish full-back Andy Robertson. As teammate Virgil van Dijk holds possession in the centre of defence, Robertson can be seen making a quick run behind the Dutch international in order to receive the pass, rather than providing width - as would usually happen in this situation.

Co-host Neville was quick to comment on the move, failing to understand why Robertson would be instructed to do that when goalkeeper Alisson is in the same space. The Manchester United legend said:

"I marvel at what these players do and how teams play out from the back. I always think, what's the benefit you're trying to look for? What's the advantage? You've got Alisson that's there that can do that exact same job. Why would Arne Slot coach Robertson to run in behind Van Dijk, into the space where Alisson can do that job?"

While his former rival was unable to answer the reason why, he did imply that fans would not have to wait long for an explanation as he plans to sit down and ask Slot before Liverpool's next Premier League encounter.

Two more examples were shown of Liverpool taking up narrow positions during their build up play, including one instance of their captain receiving the ball while standing close to two Ipswich attackers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot became the first Liverpool manager in the new millennium to win his opening Premier League game.

Neville and Carragher Disagree On Liverpool Prediction

The duo expect different things out of the Reds this season

As is customary on the first Monday Night Football of the new Premier League season, Neville and Carragher sat down to give their predictions for the upcoming campaign. One of the biggest bones of contention was where the Anfield outfit would finish the season, with the former Manchester United skipper backing Chelsea to finish in the top four ahead of Liverpool:

"I think Liverpool, my view would be that the impact of Klopp will take its toll just going off evidence of history. Evidence of history of a manager like that leaving. At some point I think there will be some pain for Liverpool this season and it could cost them."

Unsurprisingly, Carragher did not share the same sentiment, backing his former club to finish comfortably inside the Champions League qualification spots.