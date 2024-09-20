Key Takeaways Arne Slot has warned Darwin Nunez that he needs to work 'really hard' in order to get back into Liverpool's starting line-up.

Nunez's minutes have been restricted so far this season, with the Uruguayan making appearances from the bench.

Diogo Jota has been preferred Slot so far, but the manager does not believe Nunez's issues stem from a lack of confidence.

It's been hard to argue with Arne Slot's approach to life at Anfield since he took the reins from Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Since his summer arrival, the Dutchman has implemented his style of play despite not being able to invest in the transfer market as much as he would've liked. Regardless, it seems his players have taken to his instructions seamlessly.

Other than one minor blip in the home defeat to Nottingham Forest, the Reds have been in imperious form. They kept three clean sheets in their opening three games and also showed spirit in their comeback victory over AC Milan in the Champions League.

For all the positives, there is one player who may be looking at the previous regime and wishing that nothing had changed. Darwin Nunez is yet to have a real crack in the team since Slot took the hotseat, and if the manager's recent comments are anything to go by, it is not looking good for the Uruguayan.

Related Darwin Nunez 'Not Happy' With Liverpool Role Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was an unused substitute in their opening game against Ipswich Town

Slot Tells Nunez What he Needs to do to Start

The Dutchman has stated that the striker must work harder

Speaking ahead of Bournemouth's visit to Merseyside, Slot was asked about the former Benfica striker and what he has to do to force his way back into the starting line-up. The ex-Feyenoord coach stated that Nunez had to work really hard to regain his place and suggested that the 25-year-old take inspiration from one of his teammates:

"The same as always the others. Work really hard and then the goals will come. That's what he [Gakpo] did when he came in against AC Milan. You come in and work for the team and then as a result of that attackers score goals or get assists. "That's what happened to Cody, but it will happen with Lucho [Luis Diaz], Mo [Salah] and Diogo [Jota]. If you play in a team like Liverpool, you will always score your goals and get your assists. For me it's mainly about the work we do without the ball. That they will score goals or get assists, I know, and that's the same with Darwin. "He will get his chance in the near future. We play a lot of games, he's fitter and fitter now, and understands day by day what we expect from him. Darwin always has confidence and he has every right to have this confidence, because everywhere he played he always scored goals."

For many, perhaps including Nunez himself, there was an expectation that rotation in Europe would give him the opportunity to prove his worth to his manager. Instead, he was once again left out from the get-go, meaning the amount of minutes he has played in this season stands at just 84.

The decision to omit him from the team has led to speculation that he will be 'fuming' after failing to start yet again, and to be told that he is not working hard enough to start is a worry for supporters. It may even lead to him questioning his future if nothing changes.

The fact that Nunez has struggled for game time this season has been particularly peculiar given reports that Slot saw him as one of the four pillars of the squad that he was keen to build around upon his arrival. Instead, it has been Diogo Jota who has been given the starting berth. However, just one goal this season is hardly enough for the 27-year-old to consider his place in the team secure.

Related ‘Greedy’ £140k p/w Liverpool Ace Must be Dropped After AC Milan Display Liverpool eased to victory against AC Milan in the Champions League but one of Arne Slot's regular starters continued his poor run of form.

Nunez vs Jota Stats Comparison

Nunez is looking to snatch the number nine spot back from the Portuguese star

Despite Jota's inconsistent form at the start of the campaign, it is hard to argue that he doesn't deserve to be in the conversation for a place in the team over Nunez when you look at the pair's stats from last season. Despite missing many games through injury, Jota had a better goal to game ratio than his teammate and created more chances per ninety minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diogo Jota's 57 goals for Liverpool has cost the club £719,298. Darwin Nunez's 33 goals has cost the Reds £2.58 million.

On the other hand, Nunez came out on top in assists, shots on target, and aerial duel success. The duo were also level in touches inside the opposition area. The Uruguayan also missed just two league games all season, which lends itself to suggest that he is at least reliable in terms of his availability, if not in terms of his finishing.

Nunez vs Jota Premier League 23/24 Stats Statistic Nunez Jota Games 36 21 Goals per 90 0.5 0.8 Assists per 90 0.4 0.3 Shots on target per 90 2.1 1.6 Shots off target per 90 1.8 0.8 Chances created per 90 1.5 1.8 Take-on success % 42.86 41.67 Aerial duel success % 38.2 31.58 Touches in opp box per 90 9 9

It also suggests that if/when an inevitable knock comes the way of Jota, the erratic figurehead will need to be ready to step in. When that happens, it's imperative the £140k p/w man does what his manager told him to do. Learn from Gakpo and seize the moment.