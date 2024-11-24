Liverpool defender Andy Robertson once again left his team with the threat of hot bother after conceding a penalty against Southampton on Sunday afternoon - and after a topsy-turvy season, there is a debate to be had on whether the Scottish star may be looking perilously over his shoulder at being replaced under Arne Slot at Anfield.

Robertson joined Liverpool back in 2017, and instantly became a star on Merseyside with his tireless displays, superb crosses and committed aggressiveness in the Reds' backline being exactly what Jurgen Klopp needed to thrive in terms of trophy charges. Winning the Champions League, Premier League and multiple domestic cup competitions, the Reds' move for Robertson coincided with success under the Scot - but his drop-off in form this season, whilst not detrimental in terms of results, could see him dropped in the future.

Robertson Has Had Plenty of Mistakes in Him This Season

The Liverpool star has not been at his best in recent weeks

Robertson gave away a penalty after hacking Tyler Dibling down in the area, with the Saints winger being fouled on the 18-yard line to give Adam Armstrong the chance to bag on the south coast - but it's not Robertson's first blemish this season.

In their previous away match against Arsenal, Robertson was outdone by a long-ball over the top of Liverpool's defence, with Bukayo Saka twisting him inside out to fire the Gunners into the lead - and although Liverpool managed to salvage a 2-2 draw in the capital, it gave warning signs as to his long-term future on Merseyside.

Andy Robertson's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 760 7th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 5th Crosses Per Game 1.1 2nd Interceptions Per Game 0.5 =5th Match rating 6.69 =14th

He was substituted in that game and dropped for the subsequent fixture vs Brighton in favour of substitute left-back Kostas Tsimikas - and whilst he completed a full ninety in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa earlier in the month, the £160,000-per-week star still has not been at the races, as evidenced in Sunday's game against Southampton.

The full-back turns 31 in March, and whilst there are older stars in the squad such as Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah, their performances are still as good as ever and they haven't warranted being dropped; whereas Robertson has already suffered that fate so far this season. There will be warning signs from the Scot going forward and if Tsimikas does come in to replace him, the summer transfer window could cause problems.

The Reds have been touted with signing new left-backs

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Milos Kerkez and Antonee Robinson in recent months, which suggests that a change may be on the cards for the future. If Slot sees fit to replace the former Hull City star owing to his poor performances, then either Robertson or Tsimikas will have to be sold to accommodate a new man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andy Robertson has 312 games for Liverpool, scoring 11 goals and recording 65 assists.

That will either see Robertson's spell at Anfield come to an end, with the alternative being a reduced number of minutes spread over the season with Liverpool looking to compete on all fronts. He won't want that to happen, and he can still avenge his poor form as we have seen in spells - but with no goals or assists, in which he is usually proficient, the defender will know that he must look carefully over his shoulder.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-11-24.