Arne Slot’s Liverpool managed to overcome a slight scare – in the form of a 14th-minute Ferdi Kadioglu strike – during their 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion, thus keeping themselves embroiled in the early title race.

The Reds managed to turn their fortunes round inside Anfield thanks to two goals in the matter of three minutes from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, who moved ahead of Robbie Fowler in the Premier League’s all-time goalscoring charts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mac Allister has plundered 42 goals and 29 assists across his 275-game club career.

Now top of the English top division, two points in front of Manchester City after their 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, and Slot and his entourage will be thanking their lucky stars after a tough afternoon on Merseyside.

Alexis Mac Allister, despite enduring a largely positive start to the 2024/25 campaign both domestically and on the European stage, was among the names that had an outing to forget against the Seagulls - with his performance described as ‘dreadful’.

Mac Allister Endures ‘Dreadful’ Afternoon vs Brighton

The midfielder, per Sofascore, was Liverpool’s lowest-rated starter

In the wake of Liverpool’s defining win, a large chunk of the discourse has been focused on Mac Allister. On social media, the central midfielder – alongside Real Madrid-linked Trent Alexander-Arnold – has been subject to plenty of criticism after a tired-looking performance against his former club.

One fan, despite an outpour of love for Mac Allister in general, described the midfielder’s display as ‘dreadful’. It is important to note, however, that he attributed his lack of energy and guile to a wider club issue: having a lack of rotational options in the squad.

“I love Mac Allister, but he has been dreadful. This is the problem not having a squad and been properly able to rotate. Mac Allister already looks like a lad who has played 50 games this season.”

The games have – thanks to Liverpool’s involvement on all fronts – come thick and fast for Slot and his entourage in the Dutchman’s inaugural season after replacing Klopp – and Mac Allister has been almost ever-present both domestically and at Europe’s top table.

That could explain why, per Sofascore’s database, the World Cup winner recorded the worst overall rating of Slot’s starters and was replaced in the 66th minute in favour of Liverpool-born Curtis Jones, who, importantly, was on hand to set up Salah’s winner on home soil.

During his cameo on Anfield turf, Mac Allister did enjoy a large chunk of possession – taking 51 touches – but a lot of actions were ineffectual. Boasting a pass accuracy of 74% (28/38) and making zero key passes, he endured a difficult time sparking his side into life.

From a duelling perspective, the 25-year-old endured an afternoon to forget against Fabian Hurzeler’s men. On the ground, he won just five of his contested duels and aerially, he was even less fruitful, winning zero of his contested chances in the air.

Incredibly, the Santa Rosa-born ace – who was considered to be one of the best Premier League signings last term – lost possession on 15 different occasions across 66 minutes of play as he struggled to assert his dominance against his previous club.

A Break is, Perhaps, What Mac Allister Needs

Slot’s league leaders need the midfielder in his peak

Signed for the paltry fee of £35 million from Brighton in the summer of 2023 after the Reds, under Jurgen Klopp’s stewardship at the time, had lost key – and more importantly, experienced – personnel in the engine room such as James Milner and Jordan Henderson.

In his maiden season in Liverpool colours, the Argentine - who pockets £150,000 on a weekly basis - became an instant fan favourite for his all-action performances in the middle of the park. Despite playing out of position thanks to his employers’ lack of defensive midfield options, he was often their shining light.

Once an incomparable figure among Liverpool’s plethora of talent, there is every chance that Mac Allister – widely considered to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League right now – could run himself into the ground. Still yet to notch a goal or an assist this term, the 34-cap Argentina international’s creative exploits are yet to pop under Slot – which could have a hampering effect on their aspirations of winning the title.

Alexis Mac Allister - Club Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Brighton & Hove Albion 112 20 9 13/0 AA Argentinos Junior 83 12 9 13/0 Liverpool 60 8 7 15/1 Boca Juniors 20 2 4 3/0

As things stand - thanks to both Arsenal and Manchester City losing against Newcastle United and Bournemouth, respectively, on the same weekend – Liverpool are leading the Premier League standings but will need one of their most important assets to perform at full capacity in the coming weeks.

Next up for the Reds is a Champions League outing against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen before welcoming Aston Villa in the Premier League. Meetings against Southampton, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Newcastle United follow as the Anfield-based outfit endure a tricky run of fixtures ahead of the Christmas break.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 02/11/24