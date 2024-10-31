Key Takeaways Liverpool advanced to the next round of the Carabao Cup after beating Brighton 3-2 away from home.

Despite the victory, Andrew Robertson had a tough game, which follows a poor performance against Arsenal.

Concerns have been raised about Robertson's future at Anfield, and Kostas Tsimikas could replace him as the first choice left-back.

Liverpool continue to thrive under Arne Slot, bouncing back from a 2-2 draw against Arsenal to claim a big win against Brighton in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The Merseyside outfit secured a 3-2 victory, thanks to a brace from Cody Gakpo and a Luis Diaz effort.

It's just the latest win in what has been a very impressive start to the season for the new Reds coach. Slot has wasted little time in adapting to his new surroundings, and neither have his players, who all look very assured playing within his system.

The Dutchman's biggest problem has typically been finding space to start everyone, an issue highlighted by the fact Slot must choose between Diaz and Gakpo for who gets the nod in Liverpool's upcoming Premier League game on Saturday 2nd November, which is also against Brighton.

But now, there is a new issue at hand, and it concerns club stalwart Andy Robertson. The reliable go to option for many years at left-back, there is a worry among supporters that his best days are behind him - something which became more evident in the cup match.

Robertson's Tough Match Against Brighton

Scotsman didn't convince fans he should be starting at the weekend

Wednesday's match was essentially a dress rehearsal for the upcoming fixture between the same sides this weekend. And it was also an opportunity for stars within the squad to make a case that they should be playing more regularly in league matches.

However, Robertson was given the captain's armband by Slot, with expertise needed out there against a tough Brighton XI. But while the £160,000-per-week man was the senior face in the team that night, he also struggled defensively.

Competing for seven duels against the opposition, the Scottish international only managed to win one of those. Someone who is typically renowned for his effective combative style, not seeing him get the better of his man more regularly is a slight concern.

So too is the fact that he was dribbled past five times on the night, with only Conor Bradley on the opposite flank losing his man more. And while he did complete the third most passes of any Liverpool player during the game, he was also guilty of losing possession too frequently.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Vitezslav Jaros (16) lost possession more times against Brighton than Andy Robertson (13).

All of this wouldn't be too much of a concern, though, if it was just a one-off. After all, anybody can have a bad night, but class is permanent. The issue for Robertson is that his latest performance follows another poor outing against Arsenal, where fans agreed that he was the player in the starting lineup who needed to be replaced. And it doesn't seem like he's won over his critics with his most recent display.

Kostas Tsimikas Could Start Over Robertson on Saturday

Reds icon needs to improve his game

There's been a suggestion that Robertson is now a part of Liverpool's 'B-team', seeing as he played the full 90 minutes in the cup competition. Although in previous years, nobody would put it past him to start three games in a row, Slot's unlikely to burn him out by getting him back on the pitch after just two days of recovery.

But while Kostas Tsimikas might have started the game anyway, Robertson's recent performances haven't done much to suggest that he deserves to be a guaranteed starter right now. He's looked off the pace, and doubts about whether he's cut out for the highest level are never a good sign. Former Liverpool winger, Jermaine Pennant, said after the Arsenal draw that the club needed to consider replacing him:

"Liverpool 100% need to consider a new left-back in January to replace Andy Robertson. I was saying it during the game against Arsenal – Robertson has been an absolutely fantastic servant for the club over the years, but he definitely got found out against Bukayo Saka. "Yes, you don’t come up against that calibre of opposition every week, but you could see he was having a tough afternoon. He’s not as quick anymore, so I think it’s imperative that Liverpool address it soon."

It might be slightly premature to suggest that Robertson must be sold - after all, he will only be turning 31 in March 2025, and many incredible full-backs have continued playing well into their mid-30s. He could find ways to adapt his game, contribute effectively and continue to be an effective force for Liverpool in years to come.

But based on current displays, there is no guarantee that he is maintaining the performance levels that made him one of the best left-backs in world football for so many years. Because of that, Slot must make the difficult decision to drop the flying Scotsman, certainly for the Brighton game, and potentially for other upcoming games in the Champions League and Premier League too. And if the issue persists, then another tough choice must be made about whether the time is right to sell Robertson.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 31/10/24