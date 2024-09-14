Key Takeaways Dominik Szoboszlai has been criticised for 'wasteful' performance post-Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

It was the Reds' first loss under Arne Slot as the Tricky Trees won at Anfield for the first time since 1969.

Liverpool's congested schedule suggests rotation for upcoming matches could see Szoboszlai dropped against AC Milan.

Among the many players facing criticism after Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Dominik Szoboszlai has notably attracted the most unwanted attention, being labelled 'wasteful' for his performance. The attacking midfielder struggled to get into the match as the Reds were unable to break down their opponents, despite having the lion’s share of possession.

This 'bark but no bite' narrative was then given its climax in the 72nd minute when Callum Hudson-Odoi danced his way past the Liverpool defence and curled the ball beyond an outstretched Alisson. As a result, the Reds fell to their first defeat of the Arne Slot era to a side that hadn't won at Anfield since 1969.

Not only was it Liverpool's first defeat of the season, but it was also the first goal the Anfield outfit had conceded in four Premier League games. The former Chelsea youth player's strike was the final blow in a troubling performance, leaving the Reds three points behind Manchester City, as Szoboszlai's role in Slot's system has been put under the microscope.

Szoboszlai's Fatigued Performance vs Nottingham Forest

The Hungarian midfielder looked in desperate need of a rest

Szoboszlai, who had previously dazzled in Slot's new system, seemed to be labouring with heavy legs on Saturday. Whether the international break had taken its toll or this was merely a fleeting stumble in his otherwise promising ascendance, the forward-thinking midfielder appeared to be running on fumes for much of the second half.

Typically, his heat map is a vibrant sea of red, but this weekend it was notably subdued. While Ryan Gravenberch turned in another commendable performance and Alexis Mac Allister held his own, the Hungarian might have benefited from a brief respite from the midfield trio. With Champions League fixtures on the horizon this month, a bit of rest could have been just what he needed.

Every time he received the ball, it appeared to be passed backwards and recycled. This was in stark contrast to his performances in previous games, where the Hungary international had provided assists against Ipswich Town and Brentford. After James Pearce, Liverpool's correspondent for The Athletic, pointed out the issues with the midfielder on X, it sparked a wave of similar qualms.

One Liverpool fan asked: "What's happened to him? He was a brilliant player," while another said: "One thing I am not able to understand is what is it that our lads play the ball around the opponent's box and, while you see two or three of our strikers lined up inside the box waiting for a pass, our midfielders pass the ball back to our defence! What is that kind of mindset? Wasteful!"

Dominik Szoboszlai's Statistics vs Nottingham Forest Minutes played 90 Shots 2 Shots on target 0 Accurate passes 45/58 (78%) Successful dribbles 2/3 (67%) Accurate crosses 1/3 (33%) Accurate long balls 3/6 (50%) Tackles won 0/1 (0%) Ground duels won 4/8 (50%)

Why Szoboszlai Must Be Dropped

Liverpool's schedule demands changes

Close

Over the next three weeks, Liverpool will play seven games, which averages out to one game every three days. Although Slot has already shown that he likes to stick with the same lineup each week, having only made one change to the lineup after four games - with Ibrahima Konate starting ahead of Jarell Quansah from gameweek two onwards - slight tweaks to keep the squad fresh could be crucial in congested periods.

Certainly, the Dutchman's ability to chop and change in midfield hasn't been too easy as of late, with Harvey Elliott having recently broken his foot (ruling him out until late October) and Curtis Jones having just recently returned from a period on the sidelines himself. However, with each starter on Saturday having played for their respective nations over the international break, there was a transparent need to rotate, even this early into the new campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominik Szoboszlai played all 180 minutes of Hungary's international break as he captained his nation to a 5-0 loss against Germany and a drab 0-0 draw against Bosnia.

Wataru Endo proved last season that he's a warrior in the middle of the park, and the game against Nottingham Forest could have presented Slot with the perfect opportunity to give the Japanese international a start over Szoboszlai. Even though this was the only like-for-like switch that was possible, another option could have been to move Diogo Jota to a role in the 10 position, allowing one of Cody Gakpo or Darwin Nunez to lead the forward line.

Regardless, the only apparent solution now seems to be resting Szoboszlai for the upcoming game, a Champions League clash against AC Milan on Wednesday night. This would not only provide the 23-year-old with some much-needed recovery time but also send a message that poor performances won’t go unchecked, preventing any player from becoming too complacent.

All statistics via Fotmob. Correct as of 14/09/2024.