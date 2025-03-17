Liverpool's hopes of a treble have collapsed entirely in the past month, after a shock defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and their defeat to Newcastle United in Sunday's League Cup final at Wembley - and one player who played in both games could see his Anfield spell come to an end in the summer, with a poor run of form having shown he's wasted enough chances to prosper.

The Reds were shocked in Devon, losing against the Championship's bottom side in one of the FA Cup's shock results - but the defeat to Newcastle is perhaps a result that will sting more, having got themselves to the national stadium before crumbling against the Magpies on the big stage. It's one less trophy in the cabinet for the Reds this season when they were at one stage predicted to win four - and one player in their ranks has let himself down, in Diogo Jota.

Opinion: Arne Slot May be Forced to Sell Diogo Jota Amid Poor Form

The Liverpool star has not been at the races in recent weeks

Jota started up front against Newcastle, having also been in the side that came unstuck against the Pilgrims. And, having endured a season of poor form, the striker - who has been called 'world-class' in the past by Jurgen Klopp - needed to start well under the famous arches in order to show boss Arne Slot that he's still got a career on Merseyside.

Diogo Jota's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 14th Goals 5 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =10th Shots Per Game 1.9 =3rd Dribbles Per Game 0.6 6th Match rating 6.73 11th

But a poor performance, including a shot to equalise on the stroke of half-time that was stabbed comically wide, saw him hooked after just 56 minutes. Jota hasn't scored since the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League back in mid-January, featuring in five Premier League games, two Champions League clashes, the loss to Plymouth and two League Cup ties since.

10 games without a goal for the side that are leading the Premier League by some distance leaves enough reason to be wary over his future at Liverpool - and having had chances against top-class opposition in Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle, stretching to further down the pyramid in Wolverhampton Wanderers and Plymouth, that could leave Slot to sell him in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diogo Jota has scored 64 goals in 174 games for Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez has come under a lot of criticism this season, but he's only scored one less than his teammate. There could even be a question asked about whether he could stay with Jota leaving, given that he's got three years on the Portugal international - and Slot may have to part ways with the former Wolves man in the summer instead.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-03-25.

