Liverpool must look to part ways with Joe Gomez, after the Englishman once again found himself on the treatment table, being replaced just 11 minutes into Liverpool's FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle.

Gomez has been a valuable squad player for the Reds over the last couple of seasons. Many thought he could prove to be Virgil van Dijk's long-term successor, but persistent injuries have meant he has struggled to cement a place in contention for the first-team. He has recently attracted plenty of suitors from outside Merseyside, and Arne Slot and his entourage would be wise to cash in on the 27-year-old while they can.

Liverpool Must Sell Gomez Amid Injury Woes

The defender lasted just 11 minutes in the FA Cup

Last campaign saw Gomez feature on 51 occasions across all competitions, in what was Jurgen Klopp's final season at the helm. The German tactician had high words of praise for the centre-back too, describing him as a "top-class player".

However, new boss Slot has been less eager to give Gomez a look-in into the first-team. He has started just six times in the Premier League, and it was only until December that he was afforded consistent opportunities in the starting eleven, following an injury to Ibrahima Konate. But by the end of the month, the England international suffered a hamstring injury himself, and he hadn't played a single minute until the recent FA Cup weekend.

Joe Gomez's Injury History - Last 5 Seasons Season Injury Games missed 2024/25 Hamstring injury 11 2023/24 Virus 1 2022/23 Muscle Injury 5 2021/22 Calf Injury 9 2020/21 Patellar tendon problems 51

Liverpool's longest-serving player right now, Gomez's tenure at Anfield may be coming to a close soon, and a number of clubs have been keeping tabs on his situation. Last summer, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace both registered their interest, and the latter in particular are in search of a new centre-back with Marc Guehi potentially headed to the club's egress.

The Reds should take advantage of the interest next summer by sanctioning a sale for Gomez, whose contract is set to expire in 2027.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Liverpool Eyeing ‘One of Europe’s Most Promising Players’ as Agreement Emerges Liverpool are interested in a star midfielder who is likely to be on the move in the summer, according to reports.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 09/02/2025