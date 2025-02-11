Liverpool manager Arne Slot feels that former midfielder Steven Gerrard is the greatest player to have ever played for the club.

Before the season began, many wondered how the Reds would fare, given that long-serving manager Jurgen Klopp had announced he would be standing down from his position at the end of the 2023/24 term. The German, who spent nine years at Anfield, guided Liverpool back to a position of consistently challenging for major honours.

Whatever scepticism there may have been must, by now, have been completely eradicated. The Reds have sat atop the Premier League for most of the season and reached the knock-out stages of the Champions League by finishing first in the newly formatted league stage of the competition.

Domestically, the Reds suffered a shock defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round, but have reached the Carabao Cup final as Liverpool look to further their League Cup tally.

Slot has done this with minimal incomings, as Federico Chiesa is the only player who was signed for this season. Who else signs for Slot’s side remains to be seen, but it is clear that there is one midfielder of the past that the ex-Feyenoord boss would love to have at his disposal.

Gerrard ‘Stands Out’ to Slot

England international is a Liverpool icon

A one-club man in Europe at least, Steven Gerrard spent 17 years with Liverpool, his boyhood club, playing for them between 1998 and 2015. When asked who he felt was the greatest-ever Liverpool player, Slot, speaking to TNT Sports, first joked: “The smartest thing to say is Jamie Carragher." He then said, earnestly:

"The one who stands out for me, I think, is Steven Gerrard.”

Gerrard is one of Liverpool’s best-ever players, so it is hardly a surprise that Slot named him. The midfielder was a consistent point of praise during his career, both by fans and many of his peers.

Steven Gerrard Liverpool Career Stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 504 121 97 Champions League 73 21 14 FA Cup 42 14 19 Carabao Cup 30 9 6 UEFA Cup 24 4 10 Europa League 14 5 5

Gerrard could be deployed in any portion of Liverpool’s midfield. He was comfortable in the tackle, meaning he could sit back if he needed to, but he was also brilliant at driving forward with the ball, either to play one of his teammates through on goal or to unleash a powerful strike on goal himself.

The epitome of a complete midfielder, Gerrard won nine major honours with Liverpool throughout his career, serving as captain for the majority of them. This includes the 2005 Champions League. The final – against AC Milan – is considered one of the best in history.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 11/02/2025)