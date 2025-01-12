Liverpool manager Arne Slot has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England’s top flight, but he certainly ruffled a few feathers when picking his greatest Premier League manager of all time by snubbing the likes of Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Having replaced the much-beloved Jurgen Klopp in the summer, Slot entered his Anfield stint with a fantastically-crafted squad – but he still had pressure aplenty on his shoulders to win silverware in his maiden campaign at the helm.

The Dutch tactician, who is widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football by virtue of the early signs of his Anfield reign, has won the majority of his games in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No Premier League manager has reached 10 wins in fewer matches from the start of their career than Slot (12) – level with Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti.

Not only that, but the 46-year-old has provided the likes of Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch with a platform to fulfil their potential, with both midfielders becoming instrumental in their pursuit of glory in Slot’s inaugural season.

A few games into the 2024/25 campaign, Sky Sports asked all 20 managers in the top flight – at that time – to name who they believe is the greatest manager to ever ply their trade in the Premier League and their answers, for the most part, were very much aligned.

Related 20 Greatest Managers in Premier League History Ranked The Premier League's greatest managers of all time have been ranked in order.

Many threw out names such as Ferguson, who won 13 Premier League titles during his illustrious spell at Manchester United, and Chelsea icon Jose Mourinho. Both are widely considered to be among the greatest football managers of all time.

Pep Guardiola – who is currently in charge of the four-in-a-row champions, Manchester City – was also name-dropped by Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, former West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui and Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

Elsewhere, Slot picked the man he replaced in the summer, Klopp, before going down a bit more of an unorthodox route with his second choice: Liverpool icon Kenny Dalglish, who managed 238 games in the top flight since its rebranding in 1992.

“The first that comes to mind is Kenny Dalglish, and, of course, Jurgen Klopp.”

Stuttgart-born Klopp called time on his time as Liverpool boss this summer after bringing back a feelgood factor to Merseyside. He also guided his side to becoming English champions in 2019/20, one season after winning the Champions League.

Close

Dalglish, regarded as one of the greatest players in Liverpool’s long and storied history, managed Blackburn Rovers between 1991 and 1995 before moving to Newcastle United in 1997. He oversaw 74 Premier League matches for the Reds but he struggled to pull up any trees.