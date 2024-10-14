Key Takeaways Arne Slot named four current Liverpool players in his ultimate Champions League XI - made up of players who have won the trophy.

Reds legend Steven Gerrard is given a spot in the middle of the park, ahead of Andres Iniesta and Zinedine Zidane.

Slot's front three consist of a trio of the greatest goalscorers the competition has ever witnessed.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was handed the unenviable task of naming his ultimate Champions League XI, made up of stars of the past and today's brightest players. The Reds' manager named an incredible-looking side on paper, with several of his current players included.

One limitation set for the 45-year-old was that he could only select players who have won Europe's elite competition. Some greats of the game - such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo Nazario - never got their hands on the Champions League, meaning they were ineligible for selection.

While the Dutch manager did a solid job of picking a team that would likely sweep up all trophies on offer, there were notable exclusions such as Zinedine Zidane, Andres Iniesta and Xavi. His selected XI - courtesy of Amazon Prime - can be found below.

Arne Slot's Ultimate Champions League XI Position Player Number of Champions League Trophies GK Alisson Becker 1 RB Trent Alexander-Arnold 1 CB Virgil van Dijk 1 CB Gerard Pique 4 LB Frank De Boer 1 CDM Sergio Busquets 3 CM Luka Modric 6 CM Steven Gerrard 1 RW Mohamed Salah 1 CF Lionel Messi 4 LW Cristiano Ronaldo 5

GK - Alisson

The first of four current Liverpool players to make it into Slot's star-studded Champions League XI was his number one, Alisson Becker. The Brazilian is seen as one of the biggest acquisitions made under Jurgen Klopp - propelling the Reds to glory. His performance, and resulting clean sheet, in the 2019 final success against Tottenham underlined the qualities he brought to the English side. Slot stated:

“Since I’ve worked with him, I see how special he is and how many important saves he already made. "He’s been outstanding for Liverpool in all these years, it’s an easy pick for me to go for Alisson.”

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Another of Klopp's 2019 Champions League-winning side, Trent Alexander-Arnold, is preferred ahead of the likes of Dani Alves and Dani Carvajal. While those players won several European trophies, the Liverpool boss claimed Alexander-Arnold's background and journey so far make his inclusion a formality:

“I am going to go for Trent in the right full-back position, for obvious reasons. I think he’s been so special for Liverpool in all these years, coming from the academy [to] winning the Champions League at this club.”

CB - Virgil van Dijk

In a team closely resembling the XI Slot names on a weekly basis, towering defender Virgil van Dijk is the first of two central defenders in the side. His presence in the team has elevated the Merseyside-based outfit to new levels. His new boss recognised the seismic change in fortunes at Anfield after Van Dijk's arrival in 2018:

“Virgil needs to be there. He has had a lot of impact on this club. I think when he and Alisson came in was the last step the team needed to make. “Impressive centre-back, really good in the air, he has all the attributes a centre-back should have. So he’s for sure in it.”

CB - Gerard Pique

With incredible options such as Paolo Maldini, Carles Puyol and Sergio Ramos to choose from, Slot instead opted to go for a player he felt would complement his current captain. Gerard Pique lifted the trophy four times - once for Manchester United and three times for Barcelona - and his dominance was a key factor in Slot's decision:

“I think both [Pique and Van Dijk] have great composure when they are on the ball, strong in the air, can score a goal from set-pieces as well. I think if you want to play at this level, it’s not about how much difference there is, it’s more about how many similarities there are.”

LB - Frank De Boer

Frank De Boer was integral during Ajax's glory era in the 1980s and 90s. He was selected in this side by his compatriot, who was eager to include one of the key men in the iconic Amsterdam-based side that won the trophy in 1995. Slot said:

“I think one of those players [who won it at Ajax] should be in a team that I select, and Frank de Boer was really special back then at Ajax.”​​​​​​​

CDM - Sergio Busquets

One of the greatest anchormen the beautiful game has ever seen. Sergio Busquets is often lost in the shuffle when conversations about the best midfielders in Champions League history come round. However, Slot was quick to point out the underrated attributes of the Spanish genius:

“Understanding of the game was incredible. He was really quick in his understanding of the game and seeing where the options were before he even received it. Special player, great team.”​​​​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sergio Busquets has made the ninth-most appearances in Champions League history (129).

CM - Luka Modric

It's only right that one of only two players to have lifted the biggest prize in European football six times, Luka Modric, is included. The 39-year-old has every chance of making it an unprecedented seventh this season, with his ever-lasting ability to remain at the top of the game. His longevity and trophy cabinet played a big part in Slot's decision to select him over players such as Xavi and Zinedine Zidane:

“He’s hardly ever injured, his lifestyle must be very good as well. But what makes him special is he won it six times and is for such a long, long, long time right up there.”​​​​​​​

CM - Steven Gerrard

Barcelona great Andres Iniesta narrowly missed out to Mr Liverpool Steven Gerrard. The current Reds boss admitted his opinion has been swayed slightly since taking over at Anfield. While both men were incredible players at their best, he went on to say:

“If you would have asked me this a year ago I would have probably said Iniesta, but I think now I’m going to go for Steven Gerrard, being Liverpool manager. "Why he might deserve to be in my team is that the other ones, like Iniesta, like Zidane, they played with incredible teammates, and of course Steven Gerrard played with good to really good teammates, but I don’t think he played with the same level of players. Then still being so special for the club, lifting the trophy once, playing so long for this club, he meant so much for it.”

RW - Mohamed Salah

There was only ever going to be one answer for the right-wing spot in Slot's XI. The 'Egyptian King' Mohamed Salah was a key player in Liverpool's journey to glory in 2019 and played a big role in the runs to the 2018 and 2022 finals. He continues to smash in goals for the Reds and is only one strike away from breaking into the competition's top 10 scorers of all time. His gaffer explained:

“For me, it’s clear that Mo Salah should be in. Eight or nine years on such a high level in the recent history of this club, he’s scored so many goals. He’s been really special for this club.”

CF - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is perhaps the only man who can compete with Cristiano Ronaldo to be seen as the greatest Champions League player in the competition's history. Luckily for Slot, he has room in his line-up for both men, with four-time winner Messi being deployed in a central role:

“I think that Messi and Ronaldo should be in, in my opinion, almost everyone’s team.​​​​​​​ Because of what they did to the recent era of football, scoring so many goals, with even Mo maybe right up there with the two of them. Those three should be in this team.”

LW - Cristiano Ronaldo

Salah and Messi may be two of the best goal-getters the European scene has witnessed over the years, but Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer of all time. No one can compete with his competition-high tally of 141 strikes. Imagine how unstoppable the Manchester United and Real Madrid icon would be in the same front line as Messi and Salah. Slot was certainly excited at the prospect:

“Ronaldo from the left, Messi as a striker and then Mo from the right…we’ve got some goals then!”

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-10-24.