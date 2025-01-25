Liverpool manager Arne Slot hailed Dominik Szoboszlai as 'unbelievable' after his stellar performance in the Reds' 4-1 win over Ipswich Town at Anfield earlier today.

The Hungarian midfielder has come into form of late and got on the scoresheet by opening Liverpool's account in the 11th minute of the contest for his third goal in the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, and his fourth in total of the season.

Mohamed Salah would continue his fine goalscoring form, notching his 19th league goal of the campaign, before Dutch winger Cody Gakpo bagged a brace for his efforts.

Despite three points all but confirmed with the home side leading 4-0 at the 80-minute mark, the game wasn't without its controversy. Ipswich's new loan signing Julio Enciso bundled into Wataru Endo late on in the contest, perhaps dangerously enough to have been awarded a red card. But, to Liverpool fans' dismay, he would get away with just being given a warning and then assisted Ipswich's consolation goal, put away by Jacob Greaves in the 90th minute.

But it was 24-year-old Szoboszlai's performance which impressed his manager the most, with Slot publicly praising his midfielder for his dominant display in the middle of the park.

Slot on Szoboszlai: ‘He is Underestimated’

The Liverpool boss sees his midfielder as 'very important' to the team

After a sublime performance in the No. 10 role, Szoboszlai received high praise from his manager, with Slot gushing over how impressed he was with his midfielder's work-rate, and the improvements in his decision-making when on the ball.

"His work-rate is unbelievable... If you zoom in on Dom, I think at the beginning of the season he would have played that ball to Mo [Salah], which most of the time is a very good choice, because Mo can definitely score a goal as well. And now he decided to go for the goal himself, and scored the goal himself."

Furthermore, Slot went on to state that Szoboszlai's intensity when running, both with and without the ball, is both overlooked and also crucial to the team in their pursuit of winning the title, should they do so.

"It's nice for him [to score] because, in my opinion, he is a bit underestimated. Not by me, but he doesn’t always get the credit for the fact that he is very important to this team, because his work-rate is un-be-lievable. He just keeps on running with the highest intensity, and that is so important for a team that wants to compete for something."

With victory over the Premier League newcomers, Liverpool ensured that they kept their lead at the top of the table at six points, still with a game in hand to play.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Premier League - accurate as of 25/01/2025.