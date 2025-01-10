Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer, has claimed that his side perhaps didn't deserve to triumph in one of their victories across all competitions in 2024/25, while also suggesting how the Reds can ‘improve’ in their pursuit of glory this season.

It’s been a fruitful start to life on the red side of Merseyside for the ex-Feyenoord chief, who is widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football at the moment, with his side sitting at the summit of both the Premier League and Champions League.

Not only that, but he has given the likes of Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch the platform to reach their potential at the English top flight club, who are looking to secure their second Premier League title come May 2025 if all goes to plan.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Slot won 20 of his 24 games in charge of Liverpool in all competitions – the joint-fastest of any managers to reach 20 wins in the English top flight.

Bergentheim-born Slot and his entourage’s first taste of defeat at Liverpool came in mid-September at home to Nottingham Forest as Nuno Espirito Santo’s high-flyers secured a 1-0 win courtesy of a Callum Hudson-Odoi strike.

Their only other loss of the season came more recently against Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur – another 1-0 defeat but this time in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie. But Slot is adamant that neither game should have resulted in his side dropping all three points.

Instead, the Dutchman – ahead of Saturday's FA Cup third round tie against League Two outfit Accrington Stanley – claims his side deserved all of their victories this season with the possible exception of one: the 2-1 victory over Chelsea in October. He said:

“We’ve won a lot of games and almost every game we’ve won, maybe the only exception could be Chelsea, but all the other ones we’ve deserved to win but never by a big margin.”

The 46-year-old also suggested that he and his well-drilled team need to work on increasing the margins of their victories in order to fulfil their aspirations of winning silverware in Slot’s maiden campaign at the helm of the Anfield-based outfit.

“It was always very tight and if people ask me what can we improve, that is increasing that margin.”

Elsewhere, talking about their Premier League outing against Enzo Maresca and his men, Slot suggested that the west Londoners were ‘more dominant’ in possession than the Reds.

"I don't think we outplayed Chelsea, we certainly didn't, I think they were more dominant than us with the ball," he admitted before giving a balanced response when waxing lyrical about Enzo Maresca's side’s display, "In an ideal world, I would've seen us dominating the complete game.”