Arne Slot inherited a world-class squad of players from Jurgen Klopp in the summer, with some of the biggest stars in world football plying their trade for Liverpool. However, the Dutch manager has admitted two players have 'surprised' him the most during his half-year in charge.

The Reds sit top of the Premier League table and finished 1st place in the league phase of the Champions League. It comes as no real shock given the incredible work his predecessor did in recent years, but Slot has navigated any potential drop in standards remarkably to date.

Arne Slot Most 'Surprised' by Dutch Duo

Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch have caught his eye the most

Despite the vast array of talent at his disposal, the former Feyenoord boss confessed that two of his players have even surprised him with their quality. In an interview with Gary Lineker for BBC Sport, Slot was asked who had taken him by surprise since he arrived on Merseyside. The first name out of his mouth was that of his captain, as he said:

"Everyone in England would tell you that Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world. In Holland, he got a bit more criticism than he gets over here. "I was, in a very positive way, surprised by how good he was on the ball. From the first day I worked with him, I was like, 'Wow, this is definitely another level than I'm used to'."

Van Dijk has been at his imperious best at the heart of the Reds' backline. There are still fears over where the Netherlands international's future lies with his contract set to expire in the summer, but his performances suggest Liverpool should be wrapping up a new deal as soon as possible.

Another Dutch player who has shocked his new boss with the incredible performances he's put in this season has been Ryan Gravenberch. The entire Premier League fanbase has been in awe at the rise in the 22-year-old's performances, and his manager is no different.

Slot stated: "The one that made the step from here [lower] to here [higher], which even I didn't expect, was, of course, Ryan Gravenberch," while pointing to his improvement to reach the high levels of those around him: "All the other ones were at this [high] level, and they are still at this level."