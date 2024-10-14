Key Takeaways Dominik Szoboszlai put in an excellent performance for Hungary in their Nations League match against Bosnia.

The midfielder capped off an all-round display with two goals, but there will now be an expectation on him to replicate that form for Liverpool.

Arne Slot's side have a tough fixture schedule ahead, and will need the midfielder to step up.

There has been much to shout about at Anfield in the early stages of Arne Slot's tenure at the club. Liverpool sit top of the Premier League after seven games, with six wins under their belts. Mohamed Salah is looking like his clinical self, while other players are beginning to step up and become more prominent figures than ever before.

The first player that comes to mind when saying this is Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutch midfielder looked a little lost at times in his debut season under Jurgen Klopp, but his new coach has transformed him into a number six who is genuinely putting in performances that are leading many to believe that he is in the world-class category. However, his development has also put the spotlight on others that are yet to rise to the occasion, namely, Dominik Szoboszlai.

The former RB Leipzig man was the marquee arrival last summer and, while he showed glimpses of what he was capable of, he hardly blew expectations out of the water. This can be put down to the adjustment period needed in another country, but as Gravenberch excels, his teammate has struggled to do the same. However, with some crunch games ahead, Szoboszlai's recent international display may give him momentum just at the right time.

Szoboszlai Produces True Captain's Performance for Hungary

The midfielder scored twice in a crucial win over Bosnia

After securing two points from their opening three Nations League games this campaign, Szoboszlai led his Hungary team out in Bosnia for a game that had major implications for their future in League A for the tournament. In a group that also consisted of Germany and European Championship semi-finalists the Netherlands, Hungary and Bosnia were the two clear favourites to be at risk of relegation down to the second tier of the competition, where the likes of England currently find themselves.

The impact this could have moving forward is that if they were to be sent down, it may result in being handed a less favourable draw for future European Championship qualification groups. With the games against Bosnia being the best chance for Marco Rossi's side to pick up maximum points, it was imperative for his star player to step up to the plate.

That is exactly what Szoboszlai did. A lung-busting run from deep late in the first half saw him be played through on goal as he made a run past the last defender, and the 23-year-old coolly slotted past goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj. The midfielder would then go on to extend the lead with a composed spot-kick five minutes into the second period to give his side even more leeway.

It wasn't just in his goals that the former Leipzig man impressed, though. Despite playing in a more advanced role, he was excellent in possession, with his pass accuracy falling inside 80% despite his creativity meaning he sometimes didn't find his intended target. He also made two key passes to his teammates, which could've led to even more parity, and was successful in six ground duels on the night.

Defensively, the six-foot-one machine was also commanding, making multiple blocks, tackles, and clearances in what would've been a perfect all-round midfield display—except for the fact he was operating on the left of a front three, making his efforts all the more mesmerising.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Szoboszlai has averaged just 0.6 possessions won, 0.6 tackles made and 0.3 inteceptions per game in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

While it may not be the stiffest level of opposition for Szoboszlai, the domineering display comes at a time when his club side has got the trickiest run of fixtures this term. Having all players on song will be crucial, and the Hungarian skipper is no exception.

Szoboszlai Performance vs Bosnia Goals 2 Pass Accuracy 83% Key Passes 2 Ground Duels Won 6 Clearances 2 Blocked Shots 1 Interceptions 1

Liverpool's Nightmare Run of Fixtures

Arne Slot's men will be put through the ringer over the next couple of months

Any Liverpool fan looking at the fixture list over the course of the next two months may find themselves sweating at what is to come. While the Reds have definitely looked impressive since the change of manager, their upcoming fixtures will be the true test of the squad under Arne Slot.

When this current international break ends, the Merseysiders will host a much-improved Chelsea before visiting Szoboszlai's former employer, Leipzig, in Europe and fellow title contender Arsenal the following weekend. There will also be the visits of Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa before the next set of national team fixtures, which will then be followed by a quartet of matches against Real Madrid, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Everton.

Liverpool's Next 12 Fixtures Date Opponent H/A 20/10/24 Chelsea H 23/10/24 RB Leipzig A 27/10/24 Arsenal A 30/10/24 Brighton A 02/11/24 Brighton H 05/11/24 Bayer Leverkusen H 09/11/24 Aston Villa H 24/11/24 Southampton A 27/11/24 Real Madrid H 01/12/24 Manchester City H 04/12/24 Newcastle United A 07/12/24 Everton A

This period of the season could make or break the momentum that has currently been built at Anfield. Therefore, having someone like the £120,000-per-week Szoboszlai in top form will only be of great benefit to his manager and would be the perfect time for the 23-year-old to start making good on the potential that Jurgen Klopp saw in him.