Former manager and current pundit Tim Sherwood has revealed how Arne Slot proved him wrong in Liverpool’s latest victory, according to TBR Football.

Slot’s Liverpool side continued their push towards the Premier League title with a 3-1 victory over Southampton at Anfield in their latest outing. On paper, it was a routine win for the Reds, the side atop the table beating the team rooted to the bottom by a fairly comfortable margin.

In practice, however, there were nerves at Anfield, particularly when Will Smallbone gave the Saints a shock lead just moments before the half-time whistle. Liverpool were scarcely at their best in the first half, with players like Darwin Nunez and Kostas Tsimikas being criticised by fans for their performances.

As has often been the case with Slot, however, substitutions made the difference. The Reds made six changes against Southampton, a rarity, but something they were allowed to do due to Jan Bednarek’s substitution from a head injury. After the match, Sherwood was forced to concede that he had been proven wrong by yet another brilliant tactical decision from Slot.

‘Wasn’t Sensible’ to Keep Nunez On

Sherwood forced to eat his own words by Slot

Darwin Nunez’s first half was hardly one to remember. The Uruguayan struggled to break down the Saints defence and was very lucky to not be dismissed for swiping out at Kyle Walker-Peters, an action that Nunez received only a caution for. Liverpool fans will be thankful for that, given the striker equalised for the Reds just minutes into the second half.

Darwin Nunez Stats vs. Southampton Minutes Played 68' Goals Scored 1 Expected Goals (xG) 0.84 Shots On Target 2 Shots Off Target 2 Big Chances Missed 2

To Sherwood, however, the choice to not withdraw Nunez at the break was one he found baffling at first. Speaking to the Premier League as per TBR Football, Sherwood stated:

“For me, it wasn’t a sensible decision keeping [Nunez] on the pitch after half-time. The manager is paid to make big decisions and that’s why he’s there and I’m sat here.”

Nunez’s goal served as a launching pad for Liverpool, who took the lead just minutes later through a Mohamed Salah penalty, the first of two he would convert in the game. Thankfully for the Reds, Slot had enough trust in his number nine to keep him on the pitch, allowing Nunez to kickstart Liverpool’s comeback and continue their impressive title charge.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

(All stats are from Sofascore and are correct as of 09/03/2025)