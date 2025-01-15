Liverpool boss Arne Slot has responded after he was taunted by Nottingham Forest fans during their 1-1 draw on Tuesday night. Nuno Espirito Santos' side are the only team to beat the Reds in the Premier League this season, and they have now christened that historic 1-0 Anfield win back in September with an incredible new chant.

As the days dwindled to hours before the highly anticipated return fixture, there was a heavy air of anticipation that the City Ground showdown would live up to its billing. With Forest nestled in the top three and a revitalised Liverpool sitting six points clear at the summit, the clash had all the hallmarks of a timeless classic.

It stirred the hearts of scriptwriters and nostalgists alike, conjuring memories of a golden era—the 1970s—when the legendary Bob Paisley and the indomitable Brian Clough led their sides into yearly duels for European supremacy. Within just eight minutes, the match delivered when Chris Wood, against the run of play, fired the home side into the lead. The advantage held firm for nearly an hour, until Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota, making an instant impact with their first touches from the bench, combined to level the score.

But the Forest faithful had already found their voice by that point, crafting a cheeky new song to mark their club's phoenix-like rise from last season's relegation flirtation to this year’s genuine hunt for a seat at Europe’s grand table.

Arne Slot Reacts To New Nottingham Forest Chant

The playful chant is set to the melody of a 1994 classic by The Cranberries

As the Reds struggled to break down their opponent's defensive barricade for much of the night, Slot was serenaded with chants of "Arne Slot, it's happening again" and "We're in your head, in your head, Arne, Arne, Arne-Ne-Ne", with the latter sung to the tune of the Cranberries' 1994 song, 'Zombie.'

When quizzed about the chants in his post-match press conference, the Dutchman replied: "I thought they just liked the style of play my team had!" after having had the taunting explained to him by one of the journalists. See the interview below:

Liverpool will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they travel to Brentford on Saturday, before resuming their Champions League campaign with a clash against Lille at Anfield on Tuesday.

Despite sitting pretty at the top of the table in both competitions, the Reds have failed to win in their last three games across all competitions, though a comfortable point total in each has allowed them to drop a few points without too many concerns as yet.