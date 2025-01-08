Summary Arne Slot's Liverpool have lost only once in their first 28 matches in all competitions.

Against Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, Slot's strategy has produced mixed results.

Slot still has tough away trips to Manchester City and Chelsea in the second half of the season.

Since starting his role as Liverpool head coach in the summer, Arne Slot has impressed, losing only once in his first 28 matches in all competitions. On Sunday, 5th January 2025, the Reds missed the chance to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, drawing 2-2 at home to arch-rivals Manchester United. Draws to the Red Devils in the league and a 4-3 loss in the FA Cup derailed Liverpool's 2023/24 season, and they will be hoping Sunday's result doesn't have the same effect.

Liverpool have played half of their league matches during this campaign, meaning they have faced all the other 'Big Six' clubs. Here is a closer look at Slot's record against the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Arne Slot's Record Against 'Big Six' Premier League Clubs Club Matches Wins Draws Losses Points Per Match Arsenal 1 0 1 0 1.00 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 3.00 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 3.00 Manchester United 4 1 2 1 1.75 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 3.00

Arsenal

Arsenal have finished second in consecutive Premier League seasons and strengthened their squad with the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino. Mikel Arteta has enjoyed success against Liverpool in recent years and is unbeaten against the Merseyside club in five Premier League matches. Slot's first visit to the Emirates Stadium came at a time when the home side were without key players Martin Odegaard and William Saliba.

Despite this, Arsenal dominated the first-half and went ahead after nine minutes when Bukayo Saka fired the ball past Caoimhin Kelleher. Liverpool responded through Virgil van Dijk nine minutes later as he nodded the ball home from a corner. Just before the break, a perfectly weighted free-kick from Declan Rice found Merino, who restored Arsenal's lead.

Slot's side improved in the second-half and levelled the match in the 81st minute through Mohamed Salah. Both sides pushed for a winner in the late stages, but the title rivals had to settle for a point.

Chelsea

Liverpool's second match against a 'Big Six' side in the 2024/25 Premier League was against Chelsea. They had the chance to move to the top of the table, as they faced Enzo Maresca's Blues. In the opening half, Chelsea caused the hosts problems, but Salah was on hand to put Liverpool ahead in the 29th minute after they were awarded a penalty. It looked like Slot's side had been given another spot-kick just before the break when Robert Sanchez seemingly fouled Curtis Jones, but VAR overturned the decision.

VAR was to Chelsea's benefit in the 48th minute when Nicolas Jackson was put through on goal and slotted the ball past Kelleher. He was originally given offside, but the technology showed that the striker was onside, and the Blues were level at Anfield. Jones, who was Liverpool's best player, restored their lead three minutes later, and the home side held on to secure a valuable three points.

Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola enjoyed a thrilling head-to-head rivalry from 2018 to 2024. In the last seven Premier League seasons, Liverpool are the only team to have stopped City lifting the trophy. When Klopp faced Guardiola, the matches were often end-to-end with plenty of goals involved. This was when City were at the peak of their powers, though, and when they travelled to Anfield on 1st December 2024, they had not won in six matches and had slumped to eight points behind the hosts.

Slot's side dominated the first-half and went in 1-0 up thanks to a goal from Cody Gakpo. City gained some control after the break but never threatened the Liverpool backline. In the 78th minute, Salah tucked away a penalty to move Liverpool nine points clear at the top of the table and 11 clear of City.

Manchester United

Slot has faced United four times in his managerial career. The first of these came in the 2019/20 Europa League. Away at AZ Alkmaar, the Red Devils didn't register a shot on target as they toiled to a disappointing 0-0 draw. In the return game at Old Trafford, United were much more convincing and blew Slot's side away with a 4-0 win thanks to goals from Ashley Young, Mason Greenwood and Juan Mata.

In the third game of the 2024/25 Premier League season, Liverpool travelled to Old Trafford. After winning the FA Cup at the end of the following campaign, United decided to stick with Erik ten Hag, despite an eighth-placed finish in the league. The Dutch manager was under fire to deliver immediate results, but Liverpool blew them away, beating them 3–0 thanks to goals from Luis Diaz and Salah.

Four months later, United had a new coach in the dugout, as Ruben Amorim replaced ten Hag in November 2024 after a poor start to the season. The Red Devils came into the game having not scored at Anfield since 2018 and in 14th place. They defied the odds, though, and secured a dramatic 2-2 draw thanks to a late strike from Amad Diallo.

Slot's Record Against Manchester United Match Date Competition AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Manchester United 3rd October 2019 Europa League Group Stage Manchester United 4-0 AZ Alkmaar 12th December 2019 Europa League Group Stage Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool 1st September 2024 Premier League Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United 5th January 2025 Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have endured a torrid start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, losing multiple players to injury and losing 10 out of their first 20 matches. They hosted league leaders Liverpool on 22nd December 2024 with a makeshift backline, and Slot's side were on hand to punish them throughout. The away side found themselves 3-1 up at the break thanks to a brace from Diaz and an Alexis MacAllister strike.

In the second half, there were five goals scored as Liverpool secured a dramatic 6-3 victory to move further clear at the top of the table. The two sides will meet again in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. On Wednesday, 8th January, the first leg will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the return leg at Anfield will be played on 6th February.

Upcoming Matches

As already mentioned, Liverpool have a double-header against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup, as both sides look to book their place in the final at Wembley Stadium. Slot's next head-to-head against a 'Big Six' team in the Premier League is on 23rd February 2025, when they travel to Guardiola's City. In late April and early May, Liverpool face a tricky trio of matches as they host Spurs before games against Chelsea and Arsenal in consecutive weeks.

It is a possibility they will face 'Big Six' teams in the latter stages of the Champions League or FA Cup. Liverpool look set to qualify in the top eight of the Champions League table and secure a spot in the round of 16. A two-legged tie against City, Arsenal or Aston Villa is a possibility in the knockout stages.

What is clear though from Slot's early matches against Liverpool's fellow title and Champions League rivals, is that the Dutchman has a penchant similar to Klopp of getting his team going for the big occasions. It would not be surprising if the Reds continued their fine vein of form throughout the second-half of the 2024/2025 Premier League season and cast aside their rivals with ease.

Liverpool's Remaining Matches Against 'Big Six' Teams - 2024/25 Season Match Date Competition Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool 8th January 2025 Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur 6th February 2025 Carabao Cup Semi-Final Second Leg Manchester City vs Liverpool 23rd February 2025 Premier League Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur 26th April 2025 Premier League Chelsea vs Liverpool 3rd May 2025 Premier League Liverpool vs Arsenal 10th May 2025 Premier League

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - Correct as of 08/01/25.