Highlights Arne Slot took over as Liverpool boss in the summer of 2024 after Jurgen Klopp concluded his nine-year spell on Merseyside.

The Dutch coach came up against Manchester United twice during his time in charge of AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League.

Slot will get his first taste of Liverpool's fearsome rivalry with Manchester United before the end of August.

There are several boxes any successful Liverpool manager has to tick. While embracing Merseyside culture and waxing lyrical about the rich history of England's most successful club are easy wins, establishing a strong record against fierce rivals Manchester United will cover most sins.

Arne Slot is the first Liverpool boss not named Jurgen Klopp to take on the Red Devils in the best part of a decade. The legendary German coach forged a reputation as one of the club's greatest-ever managers thanks in no small part to the stack of iconic triumphs he oversaw against United. Klopp was responsible for the largest victories Liverpool have ever recorded at Anfield and Old Trafford in this historic fixture.

Despite his best efforts to pave the way for his successor, Klopp left some huge shoes to fill. Slot came up against United during his impressive spell with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar before arriving on Merseyside. Even if Slot is not expected to replicate Klopp's record-breaking derby displays, he will have to improve his personal record against United if he is to enjoy a fraction of his predecessor's success.

Arne Slot's Complete Record vs Man Utd Date Competition Result 3rd October 2019 Europa League AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Manchester United 12th December 2019 Europa League Manchester United 4-0 AZ Alkmaar

Arne Slot's Record Against Manchester United

AZ Alkmaar 0-0 Manchester United

Slot's first encounter with Manchester United came during the group phase of the 2019/20 Europa League season. After taking over AZ Alkmaar that summer, Slot's tenure began with three qualifying rounds to even have the pleasure of coming up against the Premier League giants. United had a distinctly different view of the competition.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made eight changes for the trip to the Netherlands compared to the 11 that had drawn 1-1 with Arsenal three days earlier. The sweeping alterations certainly contributed to a tepid display from a United side that failed to produce a single shot on target during a 0-0 draw. Solskjaer also blamed the plastic pitch, which he described as one of the "worst ones I have seen for a long while".

AZ weren't entirely comfortable with the playing surface either. Slot's side had been forced to move 50 miles away from their home ground after the roof of the AFAS Stadium collapsed during a gust of high winds eight weeks earlier. No match was taking place at the time, but the unforeseen act of god forced AZ into a nomadic existence for the first four months of the season.

Despite the difficult conditions, Slot's well-drilled outfit dominated United, employing a sophisticated pressing system that stymied the visitors while creating chances of their own. Had it not been for the good form of David De Gea - or the wastefulness of Oussama Idrissi - Slot may have gotten off to a winning start against United.

Match Details Date 3rd October 2019 Competition Europa League Round Group Stage Stadium Bingoal Stadion Attendance 13,863

Manchester United 4-0 AZ Alkmaar

Immediately after the heaviest defeat of his managerial career, Slot was surprisingly chirpy. "To be honest," the well-spoken Dutch coach told a sparse press room at Old Trafford, "in the first 50 minutes, I thought we played quite good. I had the feeling that it was quite a close match. Both teams could score." Only United found the net during the final group game of AZ's 2019/20 Europa League campaign, and the hosts did so four times. Not that Slot was overly concerned.

Okay, it may sound ridiculous when you've just lost 4-0, but I really feel like we could have won. A win would have been possible, as crazy as it sounds.

Co Adriaanse, Slot's legendary predecessor at AZ, coined the phrase 'scoreboard journalism', scathingly describing observers who reacted to a match based solely on the result. The future Liverpool coach can never be accused of that.

Slot's undiluted optimism in the face of a seemingly crushing defeat stemmed from the first-half performance of his side at Old Trafford. The opening 53 minutes of the contest were not only goalless but evenly matched until Ashley Young blasted United in front from a tight angle. The tide dramatically turned only once United doubled their lead in the 58th minute following a controversial non-decision from referee Sandro Scharer.

The Dutch visitors vehemently argued that Fredrik Midtsjo had been fouled by James Garner in the buildup to United's second goal. "When you concede a goal after a foul like this, it's almost impossible for us to win over here," Slot sighed post-game. Replays clearly showed that the United youngster made no contact with the ball and got a meaty chunk of Midtsjo's shin. The referee was not provided with these incriminating images as VAR had not yet been introduced to the Europa League at the time - even though it was available in UEFA's landmark competition, the Champions League.

In the wake of that hotly contentious decision, AZ conceded twice in as many minutes, letting the game completely slip away. Midtsjo called it a "mental breakdown", while Ron Vlaar, the experienced former Aston Villa defender watching on from the bench, likened it to a "hurricane".

AZ and United had both already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition - another factor that contributed to Slot's upbeat mood. While United made it all the way to the semi-finals, losing a one-off tie to eventual and perennial champions Sevilla, AZ bowed out in the first knockout round with an underwhelming 3-1 aggregate defeat to Austrian outfit LASK.

Match Details Date 12th December 2019 Competition Europa League Round Group Stage Stadium Old Trafford Attendance 62,773

Arne Slot's Record Against Erik ten Hag

The two Dutch coaches faced off four times in the Eredivisie

Two short days after AZ lost 4-0 to Manchester United in the Europa League, Slot came up against future Red Devils coach Erik ten Hag for the first time in his career. The steely Dutchman was in charge of Ajax at the time. Fresh from romping to the 2019 Champions League semi-finals, dispatching Real Madrid and Juventus along the way, Ten Hag's Amsterdam outfit sat top of the Eredivisie when they travelled to Alkmaar in December 2019.

Myron Boadu snatched a surprise victory for Slot's hosts in the 90th minute, condemning Ajax to a third consecutive defeat - the iconic club's worst run in 20 years. The jet-heeled forward was on target again when AZ travelled to Amsterdam in March and secured a famous 2-0 win, hauling themselves level on points with the reigning champions. Slot's faint dreams of pushing Ajax all the way for the title were extinguished within a week. Unlike most top leagues across world football, the Eredivisie decided to end the campaign early when the globe came to a grinding halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​​​​​​

Slot left AZ before he came up against Ten Hag again, but resumed the rivalry once he had taken over Feyenoord. The future United boss oversaw two victories over Slot's side during the 2021/22 campaign as he guided Ajax to another top-flight title, yet it was his defeated rival who won the prestigious Rinus Michels Award given to the best Eredivisie manager that year. Ten Hag moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022 and Slot was put forward by many as an obvious replacement at Ajax given the overlapping tactical philosophies of the two coaches - namely, their shared admiration of Pep Guardiola. But Slot stayed in Rotterdam and led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title.

Arne Slot's Record Against Erik ten Hag Date Competition Arne Slot's Team Erik ten Hag's Team Result 15th December 2019 Eredivisie AZ Alkmaar Ajax AZ 1-0 Ajax 1st March 2020 Eredivisie AZ Alkmaar Ajax Ajax 0-2 AZ 19th December 2021 Eredivisie Feyenoord Ajax Feyenoord 0-2 Ajax 20th March 2022 Eredivisie Feyenoord Ajax Ajax 3-2 Feyenoord

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No manager has beaten Arne Slot more often than Erik ten Hag, who has defeated his Dutch compatriot twice.

When Liverpool Will Play Manchester United in the 2024/25 Season

Arne Slot won't have to wait long for his derby debut

Slot was quick to point out that Jurgen Klopp had "left the club in a really good place" at his first interview for Liverpool. That's mightily fortunate as the Reds face a daunting set of opening fixtures. After travelling to newly promoted Ipswich Town on the first Saturday lunchtime of the new Premier League season, Liverpool host Brentford before the first encounter with Manchester United at Old Trafford on 31st August.

The last seven Liverpool managers have lost their first meeting with the club's main rival. Graeme Souness oversaw a goalless draw in 1991 and no Reds boss has managed to triumph in their first appearance in English football's biggest derby since the great Bob Paisley back in 1975. If Slot can't secure a significant piece of history in late summer, he will have to wait until January before United travel to Anfield for the first time in the Premier League.

Liverpool's 2024/25 Fixtures Against Man Utd Date Fixture Venue 31st August 2024 Manchester United vs Liverpool Old Trafford 4th January 2025 Liverpool vs Manchester United Anfield

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22nd June 2024.