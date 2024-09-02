Mohamed Salah rolled back the years with yet another superb Old Trafford performance on Sunday, as Liverpool ran out deserved 3-0 winners against Manchester United away from home with the Egyptian garnering most of the praise. But boss Arne Slot refused to single out the winger, instead lauding all of his team for their efforts - and that saw him avoid questions over Salah's future with the forward's contract up at the end of the season.

Salah registered two assists for Luis Diaz in seven first-half minutes to put Liverpool in the driving seat before he grabbed a strike of his own just after the break, putting the Reds into a commanding lead and setting them up for another joyful day at Old Trafford. But with his contract set to expire in June, doubts are lingering over his future - and Slot refused to get drawn into any games, stating that he doesn't talk about contracts before waxing lyrical over his squad for the result at the Theatre of Dreams.

Slot: "I Don't Talk" About Salah's Contract

The Dutchman remain hush on Salah's future at Anfield

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Slot remained tight-lipped on Salah's future before stating his pride in his playing squad. He said:

"At this moment he's one of ours, and I'm really, really happy with him being one of ours. He plays really well. "We - I - don't talk about contracts for players, but I can talk about ours and how well they played today. Are you interested in that? "He was impressive like the first two games as well, but if you talk about an individual you don't do justice to all of the other ones because I think today, you saw a really good team performance. "Playing out from the back, high press, midfielders that keep on running - so of course all of the attention goes out to Mo [Salah] and to Lucho [Luis Diaz], but that doesn't do justice to the other nine and the ones that came on."

Arne Slot Could Bring Best Out of Mohamed Salah

It's three goals in three games for the Egyptian now

Salah has only ever known football at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, and with Slot coming in, oftentimes there is a hangover between two managers when it comes to adapting to ideals and style of play which can hinder teams who have become so used to playing one way.

Liverpool's record top scorers - All-time club ranking, all competitions Player Years active Goals scored 1. Ian Rush 1980-87, 1988-96 346 2. Roger Hunt 1958-1969 285 3. Gordon Hodgson 1925-1936 241 4. Billy Liddell 1938-1961 228 5. Mohamed Salah 2017-Present 214 6. Steven Gerrard 1998-2015 186

However, Slot not only mirrors Klopp's style, but he favours a possession-based mantra as compared to Klopp's 'rock and roll' football, which aimed to tire teams out with relentless pressing and crossing the ball in from the wide areas.

That has seen less influence for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson in general, though there is more emphasis on the midfield and that is why Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister played so well at the Theatre of Dreams, with Dominik Szoboszlai leading the press in the engine room and massively hurting United in the centre of the park where the Red Devils struggled to contain Liverpool's stars.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has 214 goals in 352 games for Liverpool.

Casemiro had such a poor game that he was hooked at half-time, with Salah claiming two assists following mistakes from the Brazilian midfielder. And, if Slot's men can make teams feel punished up and down the country with the Egyptian being a huge benefactor of the work his midfield teammates are putting in, a new contract would seem the logical thing to do with performance levels yet to drop for the wide man, who has been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia for some time.

Related £150k-p/w Liverpool Ace 'Schooled' Man Utd's Midfield in 3-0 win Liverpool outclassed their opponents at Old Trafford, but one man put in another excellent display under Arne Slot.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-09-24.