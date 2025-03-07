Liverpool boss Arne Slot has responded to suggestions that his side have benefitted from luck as they close in on a record-equalling 20th first division title. The Premier League leaders are 13 points clear at the top of the table with just 10 games left to play and look all set to be crowned champions following an incredible debut season under the Dutch coach.

Despite having conducted very little transfer business since arriving at Anfield, Slot has had the luxury of an already incredibly talented squad that has, for the most part, managed to stay healthy relative to their domestic rivals. However, the former Feyenoord manager has shot down claims that this has been a contributing factor to his team's success.

Slot Claims Liverpool's Lack of Injuries Not Down to Luck

Fans have suggested that this has helped the Reds stand tall at the top of the table