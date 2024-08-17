Liverpool might have started the 2024/25 Premier League season in the best way possible with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town, but not every player had a day to remember during gameweek one. Jarell Quansah was withdrawn from the contest at half-time, and new manager Arne Slot has cited his failure to win duels as the reason for his substitution.

The Reds' new manager elected to start the youngster and left Ibrahima Konate on the bench for their opening match of the season. Quansah has impressed since being handed his debut by former manager, Jurgen Klopp, and partnered Virgil van Dijk in Slot's Premier League debut.

But the centre-back had a difficult 45 minutes against Premier League newboys Ipswich, who were on top for much of the first half. That led to Konate being brought on by Slot, who was eager to wrestle back some control.

Slot Wasn't Happy with Number of Duels Lost

Quansah cut a disappointed figure on the bench

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, Slot expanded on his decision to make changes at the break. He stated that the decision was purely tactical, saying that he felt like a change of personnel was needed at the back to win more long balls.

"First thing I said was we don’t have to speak about tactics if we lose so many duels and that’s what we did," he said. "That’s not that Jarell lost every duel – many of us lost too many duels – but I think we needed Ibou Konate to win these long balls in the air from the number nine."

"If a team plays all over the pitch one vs one, do not always play the ball short constantly," he added. "I didn't see them fighting for it in the first half, we lost almost every long ball. In the second half they were ready and then gas opened up and you could see we can play quite good football."

According to Sofascore, Quansah won just half of his eight aerial duels against the Tractor Boys, while his replacement, Konate, won three out of four. The former looked extremely disappointed with the decision to take him off, though, with the camera panning to him on the bench at the start of the second half.

Liverpool Secure First Win of the Slot Era

Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah seal the win

The decision to change things up at the back did pay dividends in the end for Slot and Co. While Ipswich tailed off as the game progressed, Liverpool continued to grow in stature and got their reward on the hour mark when Diogo Jota finished off an impressive team move. The Reds doubled up on the day through Mohamed Salah five minutes later.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot is the first Liverpool manager to win their opening Premier League game since Gerard Houllier and Roy Evans beat Southampton in 1998.

Speaking about his first Premier League victory, Liverpool's new manager said that he was especially impressed with what his team showed in the second half, despite the frailties in the first.

"The first taste in the first half was maybe as expected, because they were all on top of us and very aggressive. We couldn't find the rhythm and we couldn't find the balls in behind. But the second half was a joy to watch."

Supporters will be hoping that they can build on the second half performance at Portman Road next week at Anfield. Liverpool are set to host Brentford on Sunday 25th August, with the game kicking off at 16:30 GMT.