James Pearce says Arne Slot is right to demand more from Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai, after the Hungarian scored just three goals in his debut Premier League season.

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, he suggested Szoboszlai’s numbers are not “really sufficient” when playing for a side like Liverpool, who dominate possession and create many chances in the final third.

Following a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest earlier this month, Slot tipped Szoboszlai to improve his goalscoring tally at Anfield amid a slow start to the Premier League campaign, suggesting Liverpool need to “make him more involved” up front.

The Hungarian was once again unable to open his account this weekend, despite being presented with a clear-cut chance in a 2-1 win against Wolves, only for Sam Johnstone to save his effort in the first half.

Szoboszlai has been reluctant to assert himself going forward once again and was visibly frustrated when Slot replaced him with Curtis Jones after 73 minutes, shaking his head as he left the pitch.

Szoboszlai Told to Improve Liverpool Numbers

“That really isn't sufficient”

Pearce, speaking on the Walk On podcast, suggested that Slot was right to demand more from Szoboszlai, who is yet to score in the Premier League after six games:

“Slot spoke recently about how he felt that Szoboszlai needed to contribute more in the final third, I think quite rightly, made the point that for an attacking midfielder, what was it, three Premier league goals last season? That really isn't sufficient when you're you're playing for a team like Liverpool, who dominate possession and create so much.”

Szoboszlai, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £60m in the summer of 2023, made 45 appearances across all competitions in his debut season in England, netting seven goals and registering four assists.

The 23-year-old is sixth in Premier League minutes played among all players at Anfield this season. Despite his difficult start, Slot has no viable alternatives to the Hungarian in the attacking-minded No. 10 role at the moment, with Harvey Elliott out for several weeks due to a fractured foot.

It appears that Szoboszlai will be given plenty more action to try and overcome this poor spell, with Liverpool facing Bologna and Crystal Palace before the international break.

Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 6 Goals 0 Assists 2 Expected goals per 90 0.22 Pass accuracy % 86.6 Progressive carries per 90 2.73 Minutes played 360

Liverpool Eye Jeremie Frimpong

To replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool are among several English clubs interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong and have reportedly earmarked the Dutchman as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Football Insider.

Frimpong has long been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga champions and appears to be on the radar of several top Premier League sides after a stellar season in Leverkusen, with Manchester City and Manchester United also credited with an interest.

The 23-year-old scored 14 goals and provided 12 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions last season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-09-24.