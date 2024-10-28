Liverpool scored late to clinch a hard-fought 2-2 draw away at Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday evening, and striker Darwin Nunez earned praise from his manager after he was involved in the second equaliser at the Emirates.

The Reds went into the weekend’s clash top of the league standings, but have now surrendered top spot to reigning champions Manchester City. Arsenal, on the other hand, remain four points behind their rivals in third place.

Liverpool got off to a horrid start against the Gunners as Bukayo Saka opened the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes. However, captain Virgil van Dijk was there to level the scoreline with a header soon after.

Arsenal’s summer signing Mikel Merino put the hosts back in front before half time, but Mohamed Salah was set up by Nunez late on to ensure Liverpool walked away with at least a point. Head coach Arne Slot praised the Uruguayan for his performance in a post-match interview with the BBC, and admitted they need him now after a slow start to the season:

“Darwin [Nunez] hasn't played that many games but has to play every game now because we needed him for a goal. He kept going with the energy.”

Nunez signed for Liverpool from Portuguese giants Benfica in the summer of 2022, but he has always struggled to nail down the number nine spot ahead of Diogo Jota. This season, Jota has been the preferred choice for Slot, but a recent injury means Nunez is now getting a much-needed run in the team.

Jota picked up an injury in the 2-1 victory over Chelsea last weekend, and he missed the win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League midweek. Slot confirmed on Friday that the Portuguese international will not train this weekend, and his return date is currently unknown.

For Nunez, Jota’s absence provides a much-needed opportunity to re-establish himself as a regular starter. An assist for Salah’s equaliser in a crucial game against Arsenal will go some way in convincing Slot he has what it takes, and if his form can improve, could ease the reliance on Jota when he returns to fitness.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 28/10/24).