Arne Slot's impressive start to life as Liverpool manager continued this weekend as his side beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon. A singular goal from Diogo Jota was enough to secure all three points of the Reds and ensured they opened up a gap at the top of the English top flight.

It's the 10th win in Slot's opening 11 matches and things are going very well indeed. There was one major set-back during the contest, though, as Alisson Becker was forced off in the second half after he appeared to suffer a hamstring injury. With no Caoimhin Kelleher on the bench, 23-year-old Vitezslav Jaros replaced the Brazilian and while he didn't concede a goal, he's not the man that Slot will want to depend on if he's to achieve much success in the debut campaign at Anfield.

Unfortunately, it seems as though the injury might keep Alisson out of action for at least a few matches, as Slot himself has since revealed.

Slot Thinks It's a Hamstring Injury

He doesn't expect to have Alisson back for Liverpool's next game

Speaking after the match, the manager revealed he thought it was a hamstring injury and would likely keep him out of action for a few weeks. Some respite to the news is the fact that it's come just as the international break is upon us, so the Reds have a two-week break before their next match, but the manager still doesn't expect to have his keeper in between the sticks when his side returns to take on Chelsea on October 20.

"We don’t know definitely what happened but if you walk off like he does that normally means he’s not in the Brazil squad and I don’t expect him to be in the team in the first game we play afterwards (at home to Chelsea on October 20). "It’s going to take a few weeks, I assume. I think it is his hamstring."

It's a major set-back for Liverpool, but not one they haven't been dealt before. In fact, the keeper has begun to show issues staying healthy and it's beginning to become a major cause for concern for Slot.

Alisson Has Picked Up Multiple Injuries Recently

He's struggling to stay fit

There's no denying that Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He's been tremendous since joining Liverpool and played a massive role in transforming the club from perennial contenders to the dominant force they became under Jurgen Klopp. When he's fit and healthy, there's no one better. That's the issue, though. The last few years have seen him spending more and more time on the injury list and it's becoming an issue for the Reds.

Since the beginning of last season, the Brazilian has missed 19 games due to a variety of different injuries and before he was forced off against Palace, he'd already been out twice this campaign. As the old cliche goes, the best ability is availability and if Alisson can't keep fit, he's going to become an issue.

The Reds are spending £150,000-a-week on the keeper and there's good reason for that. He's been incredible for the Reds over the years, but now on the wrong side of 30 and with the numerous injury issues he's had in the last 15 or so months, something may need to change.

What Liverpool Fans are Saying

They're fed up with the injury woes

You won't find a single Liverpool fan who doesn't rate Alisson very highly. Considering all he's given to the club, including a goal that secured European football for them a couple of seasons ago, he'll go down as a Liverpool legend in years to come. With that said, some are beginning to grow tired with how often the keeper has picked up injuries recently.

Taking to social media after he limped out of the Palace game, one fan said: "We’ve signed this lad from Valencia because of Alisson’s injury record 100%. It’s actually pathetic for a goalkeeper." The Reds signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia this past summer, with the deal set to go through next year and another fan also mentioned the Georgian and his future at Anfield as a result of the Alisson injury, saying: "This is not normal with a goalkeeper. Surely Mamardashvilli is playing here next season and wont go on a loan."

One more supporter mentioned how Alisson looked going down the tunnel and wasn't optimistic about the injury, posting: "Alisson could barely walk going down the tunnel. Looked really bad."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 05/10/2024