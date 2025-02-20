Liverpool manager Arne Slot has criticised Darwin Nunez for his reaction following his crucial open-goal miss against Aston Villa on Tuesday night. The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw at Villa Park, extending their lead over Arsenal to eight points, having played a game extra.

With the Gunners potentially able to close that gap down to five points, failure to pick up all three points in the Midlands could end up playing a massive role in Liverpool's title chances, with Nunez's miss only bound to be scrutinised further if things turn sour for the Merseysiders. However, his manager has revealed the one thing that annoyed him more than spurning the glorious opportunity.

Slot Says Nunez Was Impacted By Miss

The Liverpool manager wasn't hapy with his strikers reaction

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's gigantic clash with Manchester City on Sunday, Slot explained that while he could accept Nunez failing to hit the target, he couldn't accept how it impacted the rest of his performance and urged the Uruguayan to take after one of his Liverpool teammates:

"I can accept every miss, especially from a player that has scored two very important goals against Brentford, that scores for us in the home game against Villa. I would prefer him to score, but the word 'chance' says it all. It's a chance, so it's not 100 percent sure that the ball goes in and players miss chances. "What was a bit harder for me to accept was his behaviour after that chance. With behaviour, I mean, I think it got too much in his head, where he wasn't the usual Darwin that works his a** off and makes sure he helps the team. I think he was too disappointed after missing that chance and maybe that's why (his attitude) was just a fraction short the moment afterwards.

"I always truly believe that it's always the best to have Wata's (Wataru Endo) mindset. What I mean with that is that for the whole season he doesn't stop playing, keeps on going."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nunez's xG in the Premier League is the same as his total number of goals (4).

Nunez's Social Media Reaction After Miss

The striker deleted an emotional post before repuploading it

Taking to social media in the wake of his miss, Nunez issued an emotional response that he initially deleted before reuploading it to X, vowing to continue fighting for his club.

"I wasn't the best three weeks ago, and I'm not the worst now. If I fall, I get up. You'll never see me give up," the 25-year-old wrote.

"I'm going to give it my all until the last day I'm here in Liverpool. Resilience!"

The game against Aston Villa marked the fifth Premier League game without a goal for the striker, with his double against Brentford coming over a month ago. His last league goal at Anfield came all the way back in September 2024, in the reverse fixture against Unai Emery's side.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - accurate as of 20/02/2024.