Liverpool manager Arne Slot has revealed his dislike for one specific rule that ended up helping his side beat Everton in Wednesday night's Merseyside derby. Diogo Jota's strike just before the hour mark saw the Reds strengthen their grip on the Premier League title in a game that, as is so often the case between the two teams, was full of controversy.

Everton defender James Tarkowski was incredibly fortunate to escape a red card after the follow-through on his challenge of Alexis MacAllister threatened to cause the Argentine serious injury. However, the Dutchman refused to comment on that decision, instead pulling no punches on a different law that he is not a fan of.

Arne Slot Slams Offside Rule

The Liverpool boss admitted he is not a fan of the 'interference' law