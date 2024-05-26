Highlights Outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp promoted a number of young players to the senior squad last season

A handful of academy prospects played a significant role in the Reds’ Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea

New head coach Arne Slot is set to make some big decisions over which players are ready for regular first team football

Newly-appointed Liverpool head coach Arne Slot will be at the centre of some big decisions this summer as the club prepares for the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT. The Dutch manager will work alongside FSG’s new CEO of Football Michael Edwards and Liverpool’s new sporting director Richard Hughes to determine the futures of a number of academy prospects.

Throughout the 2023/24 season, a handful of youth players made the step-up to first team football and became key players for Klopp. Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley are the obvious picks, while Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas also made contributions.

Quansah’s form for Liverpool was rewarded with a first senior England call-up to Gareth Southgate’s pre-Euros training camp at the end of the month. The centre back scored two goals in the final two Premier League games under Klopp to cap off a fantastic campaign.

Slot Will Assess Young Liverpool Stars

The Dutchman won't be as familiar with the Reds academy players

According to journalist Jacobs, Slot is set to determine who is ready to play a key role in this new era and who needs a bit more time to develop. There will also be players returning from loan spells, including Sepp van den Berg, Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay, Luke Chambers and Owen Beck.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Liverpool were a bit thin when they relied on youth and when their young players got highly praised in the League Cup final win over Chelsea. Slot will want to understand which of them are ready to be important players and can improve further over the course of pre-season and next season. “Also, which of them it’s maybe a bit too early for. I’m told he’s going to be having a lot of conversations around pathways and internal pathways for players Liverpool have already got. Where he’s familiar with the senior squad, he is less familiar with Liverpool’s other younger players that may be quite useful to him in the next season or two.”

Liverpool Interested in Brajan Gruda

Bayer Leverkusen are also keen on the Mainz star

Elsewhere, Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in rumoured Bayer Leverkusen target Brajan Gruda. The 19-year-old winger is currently at Bundesliga club Mainz, but is attracting interest from across Europe.

German outlet BILD claim Liverpool are keen on the player, along with Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle and Aston Villa. Gruda was promoted to the first team at Mainz in 2022 and this season he has scored four goals and registered three assists in 28 league appearances.

The youngster last signed a contract extension in November 22, but his current deal runs until the summer of 2026.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 25-05-24.