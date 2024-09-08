Key Takeaways Liverpool have started their 2024/25 campaign on blistering form, recording three wins in three under new manager, Arne Slot.

The Dutch custodian has managed to get the best out of all his players, including Ryan Gravenberch, who has displayed a magnificent improvement in performances.

The 22-year-old also starred for the Netherlands in the Nations League, indicating a significant boost to his confidence as well.

Liverpool commenced their 2024/25 Premier League season in style, registering three wins in three, seven goals scored and absolutely zero conceded. As they continue to cruise through the season, there is a feeling that perhaps the post-Jurgen Klopp era may progress much smoother than initially expected.

It follows a rocky period of uncertainty over the summer, where a managerial swap coupled with a lack of urgency in the transfer market generated a little frustration in the fanbase. But none of that seems to be an issue yet, with newly-appointed Arne Slot seemingly capable of getting the best out of the current crop of Liverpool players.

Among those, is fellow Dutchman, Ryan Gravenberch - a man who sometimes looked dispensable last season but who has now become a key cog in the middle of the park for the Reds, and his performances have seen a massive improvement this season.

Now with the Netherlands national team, Gravenberch produced another admirable display, leading fans to think that perhaps Slot has worked his magic on the 22-year-old and that he may well be on the right track to fulfilling his immense potential.

Gravenberch Shines for Netherlands

Dutch midfielder was influential against Bosnia

The Dutch ran riot in their opening Nations League fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina with a 5-2 victory, with Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee also catching the eye. And though not directly involved in any of the five goals, Gravenberch effectively pulled the strings in an authoritative role from midfield. His distribution from deep, be it through short and incisive passes or through long switches, was excellent, and he was also tidy on the ball, allowing his team to retain possession under pressure.

Such a performance was delightful to see for Liverpool and Netherlands fans alike, with one dubbing Gravenberch as "one of the best performing midfielders in Europe," while another hailed the influence of Slot, saying: "Arne Slot has been here 2 months and has already made Ryan Gravenberch a star for us and Netherlands."

And praise hasn't been restricted to fans. Former World Cup runner-up, Rafael Van der Vaart also complimented the Amsterdam-born midfielder, and was particularly impressed with his development from last season. He said:

"Ryan Gravenberch is playing very good! Super sharp, looking like a free man, super dynamic, always between the lines. He is playing with so much confidence, it's finally coming out!"

Ryan Gravenberch vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Statistics - Squad Ranking Metric Output Squad ranking Touches 87 3rd Key passes 2 =2nd Dribbles completed 2 1st Interceptions 3 1st WhoScored Rating 7.65 4th

Arne Slot has Rejuvenated Gravenberch's Career

He has looked like a different player this season

The performance with his national team proves that something has changed for the £150k-per-week midfielder, and there is much more confidence in his style of play. The player recently revealed to ESPN Netherlands that his new manager had played a key role in enabling this improvement:

"He [Arne Slot] gives me confidence now. He just lets me start in the lineup. It's going pretty well. "As a player, you obviously want to get minutes. For me, that confidence is part of it. With that confidence, I feel more comfortable, and with the minutes, it keeps getting better. "He's a good coach. He knows what he wants. He has a clear plan. Yeah, so far, we're executing it really well. Clarity from the start is always nice for me.

Gravenberch started all three of Liverpool's opening Premier League fixtures as a number six, functioning between Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai. It is not a role he will have been massively accustomed to before, but certainly one he has adapted to very well this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: Ryan Gravenberch started just 12 league games for Liverpool last season.

Once a highly-touted youngster at Ajax, Gravenberch's reputation had unfortunately faded a little after a year at Bayern Munich failed to garner him the minutes his talent required. Even under Jurgen Klopp last season, he struggled for sufficient starts, albeit making several cameos off the bench. But now with the trust of Arne Slot, he is on course towards being one of the top midfielders in the English top-flight.

