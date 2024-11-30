Key Takeaways Joe Gomez's experience, reliability, and past performances make him the ideal defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk against Manchester City.

Arne Slot previously praised Gomez's professionalism, performance, and mentality, highlighting his readiness for crucial games.

Jarell Quansah's lack of recent game time, errors, and Gomez's superior defensive statistics suggest the Englishman should start over him.

After 19 games of nigh-on flawless performances under Arne Slot, whereby Liverpool have picked up 17 wins to take themselves to the summit of both the Champions League and Premier League, the Reds are now at a point where they must adapt if they're to keep their impressive run going. The news of Ibrahima Konate's knee injury came at the worst possible time, just as the head of steam was at its most fortuitous.

With a match against Manchester City scheduled for Sunday, Slot's side will aim to extend their lead over the champions of the last four seasons to 11 points. However, with Virgil van Dijk's defensive partner reportedly sidelined for 5-6 weeks—potentially missing up to 10 games in all competitions - the big question for Liverpool fans now is: who should start in his place, Joe Gomez or Jarell Quansah?

At the start of the season, this question sparked very little debate. Ahead of an opener against Ipswich Town, everyone expected that it would be the latter, less experienced quantity who would take the reins as first-choice alongside the usual faces of Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the aforementioned colossal Dutchman. But you only have to cast your mind back to last season and the 2019/20 Premier League winning lineup to remember just how priceless Gomez still is to the Reds' blueprint for success.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have conceded only eight goals in the Premier League this season, the fewest of any team after 12 matches. Their six clean sheets are also the most in the league.

Why Joe Gomez Should Start Against Man City

The Englishman is well-versed on how to win a title race

Not to make fun of Mohamed Salah's recent bombshell interview regarding an ongoing contract impasse, but it wasn't that long ago that Gomez, who first joined the Reds on a measly £3.5m deal from Charlton Athletic in 2015, looked 'more out than in' at Anfield. Nevertheless, the Englishman has long stayed loyal to the club that gave him his major career break and, although he is often left to fight for a place in the starting lineup, he always proves reliable when handed his chance.

Last season, while Liverpool had to deal with the injuries of both Robertson and Alexander-Arnold, Gomez was forced to fill in at both positions and showed he was capable of doing so with flying colours. The 27-year-old always looks match-sharp, even when he's been shackled to the bench for months on end. Just like how James Milner was during his time at the club, Gomez is a player who will sacrifice his preferences for the betterment of the team.

If you're seeking someone prepared for the intense battle ahead in what promises to be a hectic December, crucial to keeping Liverpool's title challenge alive, look no further. He played nine games alongside Van Dijk during the 2019 Champions League-winning campaign, including the final, and also partnered the Dutchman 28 times during the following Premier League-winning season. In short, Gomez is no stranger to important games.

The only player between him and a starting place against Man City is Quansah. Yet, after an impressive season last time out, as the 21-year-old became the dictionary definition of confidence, his start to life under Slot hasn't done him too many favours so far.

After having been rushed off at half-time against Ipswich in Liverpool's first game of the season, he has only featured occasionally since, scoring an own goal against West Ham and creating a significant error against Brighton. Meanwhile, Gomez has barely put a foot wrong, aside from not being preferred by Slot at the start of the season—which was likely only because Quansah's long-term development is considered more crucial.

This is why, perhaps, in the long run, Quansah might get a few more chances over the coming weeks. But against Manchester City, in a game of this magnitude, the Dutch helmsman should certainly value experience over long-term vision. And if examples of the duo's qualities aren't convincing enough, then statistics might just help be a better indication of why Gomez should get the nod.

Joe Gomez & Jarell Quansah's Defensive Statistics in the 2023/24 Premier League Season Compared Stat Joe Gomez Jarell Quansah Matches played 32 17 Goals conceded 19 15 Clean sheets 5 2 Tackles 47 25 Successful tackles 31 22 Aerial battles won 31 45 Errors leading to goals 0 1 Big chances created 2 0 Assists 1 0 Pass completion (%) 86.25 88.76

Arne Slot Full of Praise for Joe Gomez

The manager has previously spoken highly of his lesser-selected centre-back

Gomez made only his third substitute appearance in this season’s Premier League – and by far the longest – when he came on for Konate at half-time in the clash against Brighton & Hove Albion back in October. And back then, Slot was left impressed by what he saw from his lesser-selected defender.

The former Feyenoord head coach said he "loved" the Englishman's performance, but also remarked that he wasn't surprised about his assurance at the heart of defence, as “this is what people told me.” After a rare start against the Seagulls in the Carabao Cup in midweek, the 27-year-old followed that up with an outstanding display as the Reds overturned a 1-0 deficit.

While Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah made the difference at the attacking end, Gomez played a key role in a dominant defensive display - and even came close twice to scoring his first-ever senior goal. In his post-match press conference, Slot commented on his No. 2: “That says a lot about his mentality today.”

“That also says a lot about his quality; if you don’t play that much, and you come in, in a game where your teammates were outplayed for 45 minutes, that you can you come in and play like this. "And it also says a lot about his mentality in the recent weeks and months when he didn’t play that much that he is now able, without playing a lot, to play 90 minutes on Wednesday and to bring in a performance like this on Saturday."

“But this is what people told me when I came in," Slot continued. “[Staff told me] Joe is a top, top, top professional who will always, no matter what position he’s in, give the best for the team and for himself in the end as well. He got the reward for it today, because I think the fans loved what they saw – I definitely did.”

This was the most recent time that Slot oversaw either Gomez or Quansah for more than 30 minutes, and if the performance - which saw the former confidently step into midfield to break up play aplenty - was anything to go by, his manager's decision could prove a lot more straightforward. Earning £85k a week has never been easier, but the 27-year-old could - and probably should - get more game time in the coming weeks.

Statistics in this article are courtesy of the Premier League. Correct as of 30-11-24.