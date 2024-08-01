Highlights Liverpool utilised a new and unique corner kick routine in their pre-season match against Arsenal.

Arne Slot's men emerged victorious against their Premier League rivals after goals from Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho.

The new manager is looking to gain advantages in any area he can, showcased by his approach to set pieces.

Liverpool appear to be adapting to Arne Slot's style of football well in the early weeks under their new boss. Despite the free-flowing passing the Dutchman has implemented in a short space of time, it was a set-piece routine against Arsenal that really caught the eye of fans.

The Reds secured an impressive 2-1 victory against their Premier League rivals thanks to two wonderfully crafted goals by Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho. The former opened the scoring with a composed finish into the bottom corner after a sweeping move saw Slot's team go from defence to attack in a matter of seconds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is the third-highest scorer in Liverpool's history, having found the net 211 times.

Youngster Carvalho then doubled the advantage as he hit a brilliant first-time volley into the back of the net following a brilliant chip into the box by Harvey Elliott, who set up both strikes. Kai Havertz pulled a goal back from close range shortly before half-time, but Liverpool held on in the second period to secure the pre-season win.

Liverpool's New Set Piece Routine

Fans were quick to notice the unique approach

Many clubs now employ a coach specifically dedicated to working on set pieces. This includes coming up with routines for corners, direct free-kicks and throw-ins. Getting a slight edge in top flight football can make all the difference and the Reds took an interesting approach to corners in the win against the Gunners.

A clip has gone viral on social media of Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas swinging in a dangerous corner which caused issues for Karl Hein in the Arsenal goal. However, Tsimikas' delivery wasn't the biggest talking point from this particular set piece.

Instead, supporters have noticed how all attacking players started on the edge of the 18-yard box. The group of players in red then dispersed in several different directions in an attempt to make it difficult for Arsenal defenders to pick up their attacking runs. Unfortunately, Tsimikas' cross was slightly too close to Hein, who was able to get a solid hand on the ball. Watch the moment below:

Fans have been vocal in their support of the club looking to use different set piece routines. One X user stated: "We are about to score 50 goals just from corners this season," while another added: "That's what I call pure chaos and unpredictability." Corners appear to have been a source of frustration for some in the past, as another supporter claimed: "Finally corners will be interesting to watch."

Liverpool Impress in Pre-Season

Slot's style appears to suit his new players

Transitioning from Jurgen Klopp's 'heavy metal' style of play to Slot's more possession-based approach was expected to take some time, but the Dutchman looks to have implemented his ideas extremely quickly. While pre-season is predominantly utilised to get players back up to full fitness, the tactical approach is also a key part of the preparations ahead of the new season.

Salah and Carvalho's goals against Arsenal are examples of how the players look to be adapting to Slot's plan already. Liverpool supporters are already full of excitement for the upcoming Premier League campaign, which will start with a trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town. It will be interesting to see if the new corner kick routine will be used at Portman Road when Slot leads out his team in the English top flight for the first time.